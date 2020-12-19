INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb, Noble and LaGrange counties combined for five new deaths in Saturday's statewide COVID-19 report.
Case numbers were way down compared to a week ago and hospitalizations fell again, but deaths stayed high as they have for weeks now.
In Saturday's report, DeKalb County logged three new deaths to go to 50 overall, while Noble County logged its 53rd death and LaGrange County recorded its 43rd death.
The three new DeKalb Count deaths were spread out over the last week-plus, with one occurring on Dec. 8, one on Dec. 11 and the third on Thursday. All three deaths were among people 80 years old or older.
DeKalb County's death count has shot up over the last two months as the county has battled several outbreaks in nursing homes. About 3-in-4 deaths in the county have come from nursing homes.
Thirty-eight of the county's 50 deaths have occurred since Oct. 22.
To date, DeKalb County has had three deaths among people in their 60s, 15 deaths of patients in their 70s and 32 deaths at the 80-plus age grouping.
In Noble County, the new death occurred on Friday and was a person in their 70s.
To date, three people in their 50s have died in Noble County along with five people in their 60s, 13 people in their 70s and 32 at 80 or older.
Noble County has seen a much smaller impact in deaths, with 19 since Oct. 21 but only three so far in December. DeKalb County is poised to pass Noble for the most deaths in the region if recent trends continue.
In LaGrange County, its 43rd death occurred on Thursday and was a person 80 years old or older.
To date, LaGrange County has had two deaths among people in their 50s, four deaths among people in their 60s, 14 among people in their 70s and 23 people who were 80 or older.
LaGrange County has tallied 28 deaths since Halloween, including nine so far in December.
Steuben County has not recorded a death so far in December, according to the state.
Indiana passed 7,000 total deaths on Saturday, adding 73 new deaths as daily death counts continue to run high.
Indiana passed 6,000 deaths just 12 days ago on Dec. 8 and is now over 7,000 Hoosiers lost since the start of the pandemic. That's the fastest rate the state has crossed a new thousand mark since the pandemic's start.
The state is averaging 82 deaths per day in December, far higher than the 45 per day average in November, which was double 22 per day in October which was double 11 per day in September as the death toll has rocketed upward.
Outside of deaths, other indicators have been improving slightly.
On Saturday, the number of new cases was only 4,732, a sharp decrease compared to the monthly average of more than 6,200 per day in December. Testing numbers were low, however, at around 39,000, about 10,000 fewer than normal lately and positivity was 12%.
Still, new cases have been running slightly lower than the week before and positivity has come down after peaking around 14% earlier this month, which is showing progress.
Hospitalizations, which had increased steadily and sharply throughout October and November, have also continued to slowly deflate, with the state dropping to 2,932 total patients in treatment for COVID-19.
That's the first time the total hospital census has dropped below 3,000 since Nov. 16 and is a reduction of more than 500 since the state's all-time peak on Nov. 30.
Locally, counties saw more typical large increases in new cases on Saturday after reporting smaller totals the day before.
Noble County added 68 new cases, followed by Steuben County with 43, DeKalb County with 38 and LaGrange County with 15.
Over the past week, Saturday to Saturday, Noble County added 297 cases, Steuben County was up 254 cases, DeKalb County added 243 and LaGrange County was up 108.
Those totals were mostly similar to week ago. Noble County was down slightly off 321 cases the week prior, Steuben County was up five cases from 249 in the week before, DeKalb County was down 10 cases from the week prior at 253 and LaGrange County fell from 134 cases in the previous week.
While the state may need more time to definitively say it's past its recent peak, northeast Indiana appears to be over the hump and on the downswing.
Although the statistics are complicated by a short-term drop-off due to reduced testing on and around the Thanksgiving holiday, averages cases across the 11-county Health District 3 have come down to about 600 per day combined from a moving average that hit nearly 900 cases per day back before the holiday.
Deaths have also dropped off across the region from averaging about 12 per day prior to Thanksgiving to now about eight per day.
Positivity in the region has dropped from a peak of more than 17% to now just under 14%.
Despite the improvement, northeast Indiana still remains one of the state's hotter zones for COVID-19 activity, with multiple counties including LaGrange, DeKalb, Allen and Whitely counties still rated red on the state's county metrics system and the rest in orange for high spread.
