INDIANAPOLIS — Flu rates are already at "minimal" levels but continues to fall, with current rates as low as they were at the same time a year ago.
The current flu numbers now put the 2021-22 season in the running for second-mildest season in recent history, only exceeded by last year.
In the 19th week of flu monitoring for the week ended Feb. 5, rates of “influenza-like illness” reported by sentinel outpatient providers was 0.88%, down from 1.15 % a week ago.
That report include 412 instances of influenza-like illness reported by those facilities, with about 80% being patients younger than 50.
The rate of influenza-like illness reports at emergency rooms and urgent care centers also fell to 0.85%, down from 1.16% the week prior.
That puts current flu rates right about the same place they were a year ago and lower than any other year from 2013 through last year.
Flu rates have, in the past, run about 2% in milder years, but up to about 4-8% in more severe flu seasons.
Flu rates do sometimes spike later in the season. For example, the 2015-2016 flu season saw low rates throughout winter, but then had a surge in activity in March/April. Flu rates typically do rise a bit when some spring weather starts to arrive, but generally recede by late April and May.
Indiana did record one new death, taking the state's total to 19 this season. Of those, 13 have been 65 years old or older, five in the 50-64 range and one adult age 25-49.
Indiana typically sees more than 100 flu deaths per year, ranging between about 70-150 in an average year. In good years, that number can be lower than 10 deaths, as happened last season, but can top 300 deaths caused by flu in particularly bad years.
Flu is most dangerous to the elderly, people who are immuno-compromised, children under 5 years old — especially those 6 months old and younger — and pregnant women.
Specimens tested at the state health department lab this season have so far only detected strains of Influenza A/H3 seasonal virus, with no other types yet identified in the limited testing the state does.
Influenza A/H3 strains — typically H3N2 — are common during the annual flu season. This year’s flu shot was recommended to protect against an H3N2 strain as one of the four types included in the yearly quadrivalent shot.
Weekly flu reports can be found online at in.gov/health/erc/infectious-disease-epidemiology/diseases-and-conditions-resource-page/weekly-influenza-reports/.
