Need a test for COVID-19?
Finding one might be a little harder now than it was a year ago.
The rising and rapid spread of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 has been driving up demand for testing, as people seek to check whether they've been infected or whether they need it to clear them to return to school or work after being exposed to someone who was sick.
Last year, the state had opened numerous free testing sites in cooperation with OptumServe, but over time that contract whittled down and many areas shut down or reduced testing capacity in 2021, when cases started falling rapidly off the historic winter spike when vaccines went out.
But now that cases are surging just as fast now as they were in November, people are scrambling to get tested again and, sometimes, finding that's more difficult to do.
With fewer testing sites available compared to last year, area health officials are advising people there's one place they shouldn't go seeking a test — the hospital emergency room.
The Noble County Health Department sent out an advisory earlier this week reminding residents of that fact and directing them to the free public testing site in Albion.
"Local hospitals are seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients putting a strain on hospital resources. DO NOT go to the hospital to receive a COVID-19 test," the health department said.
Free testing is available six days a week at the Noble County Public Library Branch in Albion. People needing testing should enter at the rear of the building at Door 6, the same location that previously hosted the county's vaccine clinic.
The library is now hosting the free testing site that was previously located at the Community Learning Center in the former East Noble Middle School building in Kendallville.
That site is open from 1-7 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The testing site is closed on Sunday. People should register to set up an appointment at scheduling.coronavirus.IN.gov.
In LaGrange County, a free testing site remains open and available at 982 Townline Road, LaGrange.
The LaGrange County free testing site is open from 1-7 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The site is closed on Sunday.
Testing is also available at some, but not all, local pharmacies. People need to register for those tests via the websites of the chains offering tests.
Walgreens in Kendallville offers testing, while CVS has testing available in Ligonier but not Kendallville.
COVID-19 testing is available at Topeka Pharmacy, but people are asked to call ahead to 593-2252 to check availability.
Testing is not available via pharmacies at Kroger or Walmart, although both offer COVID-19 vaccines.
Additional pharmacy sites as well as additional free testing sites are available in Fort Wayne and in Elkhart County, but would require people to travel farther from their hometowns.
As COVID-19 cases have shot up due to the delta variant, testing has risen too. The rise in new cases being identified has not been brought on solely by testing, as positivity rates — the percentage of tests that come back positive — has risen from a low of 2.1% in mid-June to about 11% recently, showing that there are simply many more people carrying the virus.
Statewide, testing has risen from about 10,000 tests done per day at the start of July to averaging more than 42,000 tests per day over the past seven days.
In Noble County, testing demand has risen from about 85 tests per day at the start of July to 335 per day recently. In LaGrange County, testing was running under 20 per day at the start of July and has since risen to about 50 per day.
LaGrange County has the state's lowest per-capita testing rate of all 92 counties, with only about 24% of its populating having been tested at least once since March 2020. Like LaGrange County's last-place vaccination rate, that overall low percentage is primarily because Amish residents, which makes up close to half of the county's population, do not generally seek out testing, so capturing the true extent of COVID-19 spread in the county is difficult.
In Noble County, about 55.5% of residents have been tested at least once, while statewide about 57% of all Hoosiers have had at least one swab done in the last 17 months.
Positivity rates in the two counties, which had been under 5% for most of June and early July, are now 10% or higher in the two counties.
