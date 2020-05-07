INDIANAPOLIS — Long-term care facilities still have to report news cases to the state daily, but new deaths are only required to be reported weekly.
As for the general public, Hoosiers will only be receiving statewide numbers, with no movement from state officials to provide more localized information even on a county level.
As COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities have become more common across Indiana and because residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities are at high risk for serious complications or death, statewide media outlets have been pushing for more transparency about the numbers of cases and deaths in their communities.
Indiana has provided statewide aggregate data — as of Thursday, 173 facilities have cases, 103 of which have had at least one death totaling 2,316 cases and 420 deaths — but has resisted request to provide more specific data.
Long-term care facilities account for about 9.5% of all cases but about 32.4% of statewide deaths.
State officials have resisted calls for listings of cases and deaths by facility as some states have done and again, on Thursday in response to a question from KPC Media Group seeking at least county-level totals, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box reiterated the state will only provide aggregate totals.
That came a day after Box and Gov. Eric Holcomb stated that county-level data for hospitalizations and health care capacity was available and could potentially be provided.
Noble County has been battling outbreaks at two long-term care facilities — Sacred Heart Home in Avilla and Lutheran Life Villages — and while Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff has previously said those facilities account for most of the county’s cases (124 total) and deaths (14 total), no specific numbers have been released for either facility from the local or state health departments.
Some counties have chose to provide that information and some facilities are even self-reporting their number of cases and deaths.
For example, Trilogy Health Services, which operates Orchard Pointe in Kendallville, reports zero cases among its 100 staff and 72 residents at its facility. The company, which operates dozens of facilities across the U.S., self-reports 97 current cases among staff, 171 current cases among residents and 121 cumulative deaths to date among more than 21,000 staff and residents.
In response to a different question about changes in reporting from long-term care facilities, Dr. Dan Rusyniak, chief medical officer for the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, said reporting is still daily for new cases but that new deaths can be reported on a weekly basis.
“We did change that they didn’t have to report daily number of deaths but we still require long-term care facilities to report total number of deaths in their facility,” Rusyniak said.
That information is being held by the state and reported in aggregate, but Hoosiers cannot currently find out and will not be able to pending release of more localized data about how significant outbreaks are in nursing homes in their own community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.