INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana could receive its first doses of COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week and is expecting more than 55,000 doses.
For those of you who aren't front-line health care workers or long-term care employees, well, you'll probably have to wait until 2021.
On Wednesday, Indiana State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver gave an update on the progress of COVID-19 vaccines that are in development and will likely be approved for distribution yet this month.
Weaver reported that a Centers for Disease Control subcommittee is expected to grant approval for use the first developed vaccine by Pfizer, which is one of the last steps before the Food and Drug Administration grants emergency approval for the shots to be put into public use.
A second vaccine from Moderna is closely behind Pfizer's and could also receive national approval in the next few weeks.
“This is incredibly exciting news because it signals the beginning of the end of this pandemic,” Weaver said.
Vaccines will be distributed nationwide once approved and Weaver reported Indiana is expecting to receive 55,575 doses in its initial shiphment.
The state has been working on its vaccine distribution plans for weeks now, setting a priority list for who gets immunizations and when, with health care workers up first as the highest priority to vaccinate first.
That will include hospital workers who come into contact with and treat patients who have COVID-19 as well as for long-term care employees who work daily to care for the most at-risk population in the state as nursing home residents have accounted for more than half of all Indiana deaths from coronavirus this year.
Vaccines will go out to five initial hospital systems for regional distribution — with Parkview Health in Fort Wayne being northeast Indiana's recipient system — and later disbursements will the be sent to more local and regional facilities.
“We anticipate receiving additional vaccines every week but we don't know what those amounts will be,” Weaver said.
As the state works through its first phase of vaccinations and as more supply becomes available, new groups will become eligible for the vaccine.
After the first round of health care workers are done, long-term care residents and critical infrastructure workers such as police, fire and EMS are likely to be up in a second round, followed by other high-risk populations. The general population at the lowest risk will be at the bottom of the priority list and vaccines likely won't be hitting that largest group until sometime into 2021 depending on vaccine supply.
Weaver also took time to explain how the vaccines work and how effective they are showing to be after their initial testing.
First, Weaver noted that the COVID-19 vaccines are different from previous types of vaccines in that they don't utilize small amounts of live virus to evoke an immune response.
Typical vaccines, such as the polio vaccine, inject a person with a small amount of the pathogen to allow the body to overwhelm the invading cells and then create an immune defense.
The COVID-19 vaccines, in contrast, utilize a new method via messenger RNA, known as mRNA, which is a small piece of genetic code that mimics the type of protein on a novel coronavirus cell and allows the body to recognize, attack and replicate antibodies to protect against the real thing.
As no viral cells are being injected, no one can contract the disease from getting the shot, although a person may experience side effects as their body develops the immune response.
“These vaccines that we will be receiving first are mRNA vaccines. This protein then triggers an immune response in our bodies and that immune response produces antibodies,” Weaver explained. “They do not use live virus. They also don't interact or affect our DNA in any way.”
The COVID-19 vaccines will be the first mRNA route vaccines to be put into public use, but the technology has in development for years and is safe for use.
“No vaccine is approved unless it passes very rigorous testing,” Weaver said.
From the initial vaccine studies run across the country, the first two vaccines developed by pharmeceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna have shown to be approximately 95% effective compared to placebo groups, so the vaccines have looked highly effective at preventing infections.
How long that immunity will ultimately last is still an open question — more time will have to elapse to see if people are protected for months, years or maybe even life — but initial studies have shown that patients are protected for at least three months out after receiving their second dose of the two-shot regimin.
People who have contracted the virus already and recovered already have some immunity now, but Weaver said that eventually it will be recommended that those people also receive the vaccine at some point to boost their immunity long-term.
Hoosiers will current immunity from a previous infection, however, will likely be pushed down the priority ladder to allow other people who have never contracted the virus ahead of them until a more ample supply of vaccines become available.
Vaccines, when available, will be free to patients, however distribution sites may charge a small administrative fee that can be charged to insurers to cover the cost of record-keeping and distribution.
Holcomb said he's excited that Indiana is already approaching the first stages of vaccination within a year of the pandemic starting.
Holcomb rattled off examples of other vaccines that have taken years if not decades to be developed, tested and approved, so a 10-month turnaround on the COVID-19 vaccine is incredible, he said.
“The fact that we're even talking about a vaccine into this week or next week is a modern medical miracle. When I check to see just how long it took for other vaccines to be developed, approved and deployed … and we're 10 months into this and trial completed and soon to be approved,” Holcomb said. “This is an ever-changing, evolving process, and as supply becomes more, we're able to pass that on and we'll do that very efficiently.”
