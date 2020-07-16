AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported two new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The patients, ages 17 and 39, both are recovering at home, a news release said.
The new cases raise the county’s total to 174 cases. The average in June was just over four new cases per day, but the pace has slowed to only 15 cases in the first 16 days of July.
DeKalb County has reported an age for all but two of its virus patients. The average age of those 172 patients is 43 years. Only 37 are 60 years or older, and the patients range in age from 4 months to 91 years.
Date from the Regenstrief Institute shows 19 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with eight admitted to intensive care units.
DeKalb County has reported four deaths from COVID-19: a 71-year-old whose death was reported June 22; an 82-year-old woman whose death was reported June 18; a 79-year-old man whose death was reported June 15; and a 65-year-old man who died April 13.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines. Additionally, please continue to wear a face mask in public settings,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
Statewide, the number of new COVID-19 cases rose slightly compared to Wednesday, but those results came on greater tests and therefore a slightly lower positivity rate.
Overall, Thursday’s returns were very similar to Wednesday’s, but still at levels above where the state hit its COVID-19 low points in mid-June.
According to Thursday’s report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana added 710 cases overall, the third time new cases have topped 700 in the last week.
Prior to July 10, the state hadn’t seen more than 700 cases on any single day since early May.
Thursday’s new case total was a little above Wednesday’s 685 cases, but the Thursday total came amid about 800 more tests than the day prior. Because of it, Thursday’s positivity rate was 7.92%, down slightly from 8.37% the day before.
Despite the day-to-day change, new cases and positivity remain significantly higher than they were at the start of the month, when Indiana slowed its reopening. Wednesday, due to the continuing slow increases in cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb hit “pause,” keeping Indiana locked into Stage 4.5 of its reopening plan for “at least two weeks” more.
Indiana recorded 10 deaths Thursday, the third day in a row the state had double-digit fatalities. Prior to that, the state had five straight days of single-digit deaths, although overall, Indiana’s death rate remains in decline.
Locally, northeast Indiana again added small numbers of new cases. Noble County added six new cases, while LaGrange and Steuben counties each added three.
