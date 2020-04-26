ALBION — Standing in line close together then touching the same machine everyone else in your neighborhood has touched might not be the best way to vote during a pandemic.
Now, county clerks and elections workers are preparing to hurdle obstacles that would make primary voting safe and accessible to everyone.
Part of this is complying with an order handed down from the Indiana Secretary of State’s office, which is somewhat of a compromise between in-person and absentee voting.
To come up with that voting plan, the Secretary of State’s office surveyed clerks of whether they’d like to see mailed ballots or in-person votes.
Indiana Democrats had pushed for an entirely vote-by-mail primary due to coronavirus, but the state election commission didn’t choose to go that far.
When asked, Noble County Clerk Shelley Mawhorter, a Republican, didn’t hesitate to say that she agreed a totally mail-in election would have been better.
Mawhorter cited the statewide survey of county clerks, stating that 47 out of 92 indicated they preferred an all mail-in primary.
“I personally am for an all mail-in primary. I haven’t made it a secret. I’ve posted it. I’ve done everything I can to encourage people to do a mail-in,” Mawhorter said.
LaGrange County Clerk Bonnie Brown, also a Republican, felt similarly when she was asked.
“I would have preferred doing it all by mail,” Brown said. “My main focus is protecting the poll workers.”
Further south, Allen County Director of Elections Beth Dlug said she responded the same way as Brown when she was surveyed.
“Once it became apparent that this was a pandemic, I really felt and my board felt that the safest way to vote was mail,” Dlug said.
However, though she’s preparing to keep voters and poll workers safe on election day, DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright said she originally wanted in-person voting as usual for this year’s primary election.
“I just think there’s some people who don’t like the mail-in vote,” Albright said, mentioning that some older voters might not be used to the absentee ballots or others won’t have the privacy to vote at home the way they would at when physically at the polls.
Now, in Indiana, limited early in-person voting will happen from May 26 through June 1.
The state election commission advises that on June 2, all public buildings, like schools and fire stations, be available to use that election day.
To get ready for people social distancing and choosing to vote from home, clerks and election officials are gearing up — with additional mail-in ballots, personal protective equipment (PPE) for poll workers and a different makeup of volunteers working to count votes on election day.
With a much larger population in Allen County, Dlug is still trying to acquire enough PPE, like masks, face shields and sneeze-guard-type partitions for her poll workers.
That PPE can be requested from the Secretary of State’s office, which Dlug said she has looked into, but hasn’t heard back from yet.
“We haven’t gotten any clear instruction on that yet,” Dlug said.
In the smaller and less dense LaGrange County, PPE is already secured, Brown said, with the help of county maintenance.
Requesting mail-in ballots has gone more smoothly than asking for PPE for northeast Indiana counties, though.
Albright in DeKalb County is stocked up on them, and they’re already coming in handy, with about 100 applications to receive a mail-in ballot per day.
“I did that right away when all this started,” she said
Brown in LaGrange County is seeing the frequency of main-in applications going up, too.
“In the last couple weeks, it’s been increasing more and more,” Brown said.
In Allen County, 13,000 residents have already been sent mail-in applications, and as far as the actual ballots, Dlug said the county has a stock of 50,000.
Preparing to handle this influx of mail-in votes, regardless of the coronavirus pandemic, hasn’t been easy for counties, since Indiana generally isn’t a state where mail-in voting is popular.
“The switch has put a strain on the system,” Dlug said.
Voting on election day will be different, too. Noble County’s Mawhorter is encouraging mail-in voting before June 2 to reduce transmission of coronavirus.
Her concerns are for poll workers, who could potentially come into contact with hundreds of people during in-person voting. It’s for voters, who will be touching poll pads and voting machines that others have touched before them and potentially standing in lines, even if there is spacing between them.
And, her concern is also for everyone else who voters and poll workers will come into contact with elsewhere in the day.
While a college-age poll worker may be more resilient to the virus, if they pick it up at a polling site, they could easily take it home to their older parents or their grandparents or anyone else.
And though party chairs, not clerks, are in charge of recruiting poll workers, clerks across the area are encouraging their chairs to reach out to younger, less at-risk populations to help work the polls.
As of right now, counties are still finalizing polling locations for early voting and election day, but mail-in voting is available.
Hoosiers can register to vote online, check their registration status and request an absentee ballot by visiting IndianaVoters.com.
Those without internet access can call their clerks offices at: DeKalb, 927-9787, ext. 6; LaGrange, 499-6368; Noble, 636-2736; and, Steuben, 668-1000, ext. 2220 and the Allen County elections office at 449-7329.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.