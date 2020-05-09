INDIANAPOLIS — For the second day in a row, Indiana set a high mark for COVID-19 testing.
Along with it, the state posted one of the lowest positive test rates to date, too.
A total of 5,558 tests were processed, a single-day record, slightly edging out the previous mark set Friday at about 5,350. Indiana’s testing numbers have jumped since the start of May, averaging more than 4,000 per day and topping 5,000 over the last two.
Along with that, the positive test rate has been declining, too. As of Saturday’s update from the Indiana State Department of Health, 586 new cases of COVID-19 were identified. That means only approximately 10.5% of patients tested were positive.
That’s the lowest percentage of positive tests outside of early March, when very few tests were being conducted.
Twenty new tests sites run by company OptumServe were opened Wednesday and another 30 are in the process of being opened by the next week. Aside from testing anyone who is symptomatic, those sites are also testing asymptomatic people who have at least one high-risk factor.
While testing asymptomatic people has a lower accuracy rate, potentially leading to false negatives, it’s also likely that the positive rate is now lower because the state is testing more people who are not sick.
Statewide, 34 more Hoosiers died of COVID-19, which included another Steuben County resident, bringing the county’s death count to two. The Steuben County Health Department stated the death was a person above 60 years old, but did not provide other information.
Noble County still lead the area in deaths with 14. LaGrange and DeKalb counties have been unchanged for weeks at two and one deaths, respectively.
As for local cases, Noble County rose one to 128 total, while LaGrange County also increased one to 37. Steuben County’s count is at 62, down one from Friday meaning a case was likely reclassified to a person’s correct county of residence. DeKalb County was unchanged at 23 cases total.
Indiana is entering the second week of Stage 2 of the state’s five-step reopening plan. Coming Monday, restaurants can reopen to dine-in service at 50% of their normal capacity and personal service businesses like hair salons, barber shops and nail salons can also reopen by appointment only.
State officials have warned cases may spike as more and more people have contact with one another at work and public spaces, but that hasn’t happened yet.
