INDIANAPOLIS — New COVID-19 case numbers aren't coming down nearly as quickly as they shot up, but they're still coming down.
Deaths from COVID-19 remain high as that lagging indicator hasn't turned yet, but new cases and hospitalizations have fallen off a peak hit earlier this month.
Indiana averaged 2,806 new cases of COVID-19 per day, down from 3,510 per day the previous week. That's a 20% drop, making it the third-straight week that new case numbers have declined.
Statewide positivity has also dropped sharply, from about 8% to 6.9% this past week, indicating that fewer people are turning up at testing sites with an infection.
Hospitalizations are also down to 2,113, down about 300 patients in care compared to a week ago and more than 550 down from the recent peak hit mid-month.
Average daily deaths hasn't changed yet, however, rising a little to 42.3 deaths per day, up from 41.9 per day the previous seven-day period.
Deaths are a lagging indicator and the last to move and change directions after cases and hospitalizations, since a very ill patient will take days or even weeks to die if their case is serious and turns fatal.
The four-county area logged new deaths again, with DeKalb County losing one more person and Steuben County logging three more deaths.
In DeKalb County, the 92nd death all time from COVID-19 occurred on Sept. 24 and was a person in their 50s, according to state demographic data.
To date, DeKalb County has had two deaths among patients in their 40s, four deaths among people in their 50s, nine deaths among people in their 60s, 23 deaths of patients in their 70s and 54 deaths at the 80-plus age group.
In Steuben County, the 68th, 69th and 70th deaths since March 2020 occurred on Sept. 10, Sept. 17 and Sept. 23. That included one person in their 50s and two people in their 70s.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, one has been a person in his or her 30s, one has been a person in his or her 40s, four people in their 50s, 14 have been people in their 60s, 20 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 30 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
Noble and LaGrange counties had no new deaths reported this week, staying at 101 and 75 deaths all time, respectively.
The statewide surge in COVID-19 activity brought on by the highly infectious delta variant started in July and extended through about mid-September before cases hit a peak.
Since about mid-month, new activity has been in a slow decline.
Activity didn't hit as high as the surge that started in fall 2020 and extended through January 2021, but Indiana saw its second-largest surge in activity during the last few months.
The one difference between now and winter 2020 was that about half of Hoosiers were protected by vaccines this time around and, although breakthrough cases did impact people who were vaccinated, the majority of new activity seen across the state was among the unvaccinated half of the population.
Despite that, the surge in cases hadn't brought on a surge in new vaccinations, which saw some increase week to week but the number of first-timers coming in for shots remained relatively flat.
About 57% of Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, although rates in the local area lag significantly, by 10 percentage points or greater.
