INDIANAPOLIS — For the fourth time this month, Indiana's new COVID-19 case count topped 700.
Cases never topped 525 in a single day in June and that was with the state testing more patients throughout the month than it is now.
As of Friday's statewide report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana reported 733 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths. Testing was at its second-highest point this month at just above 9,000 tests.
The statewide positivity rate was a little higher at 8.08% than Thursday's 7.92%, although the positivity rate with the exception of one day has bounced between about 7.5-8.5% since July 7.
Positivity rates hit as low as 3% in late June, but new cases and positive returns have been increasing since. Hospitalizations have also been up since hitting a low point on June 26.
Deaths remain low, however, with the state reporting just eight new deaths, breaking a streak of three days of double-digit deaths. Overall, Indiana is averaging 10 deaths per day so far in July, down from the June daily death average of 16 per day.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb paused Indiana's reopening this week due to the upticks in the numbers, holding the state just shy of a full reopening at Stage 4.5.
Locally, Noble County posted a more sizable increase compared to recent days, adding 10 new cases as of Friday's report. LaGrange County increased three, while DeKalb County was up two and Steuben County added one case.
No new deaths have been reported locally, with Noble County remaining at 28, LaGrange County at 10, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.