CROOKED LAKE — Frank Charlton got his keys back Friday.
As the superintendent of Steuben County Parks, for the last six months, at least one set of keys for the Steuben County Event Center had been turned over to Andy Aldred, executive director of outpatient services at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, so the hospital could run a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the facility that’s known better for hosting wedding receptions and company Christmas parties.
Charlton was returned his keys because Cameron officially vacated the Event Center on Friday. Vaccine distributions through a clinic will now be the sole responsibility of the Steuben County Health Department. That clinic is on the first floor of the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola.
Cameron will still offer vaccines through its many different offices, and local pharmacies also provide free vaccines.
As a large banner at the front of the Event Center’s main ballroom said, “#IN This Together,” and “#END this together.”
Cause for celebration
While COVID-19 is far from over, the closing of the clinic at Crooked Lake shows how far the community has come in its fight against the pandemic and was cause for celebration.
“Under my mask, I’m smiling. This is a very big day for us,” said Angie Logan, Cameron’s interim CEO and chief nursing officer.
Logan and other health and elected officials celebrated the end of clinic operations at the Event Center during a luncheon on Friday. The final doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were distributed on Thursday. On the previous Thursday, May 13, the Health Department administered its final dose of Moderna vaccine.
“I’m thankful to be speaking here today. It’s one of those things that we never thought we would see end,” said Alicia Walsh, administrator of the Health Department.
The Health Department and Cameron worked side-by-side at the clinic, first starting with Cameron alone, then the two in tandem.
Partnership
“I truly feel we were in lockstep every step of the way,” Aldred said.
Everyone praised the work of the army of volunteers who gave of themselves, many who had yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19 early on.
“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr once said, ‘Only in the darkness can you see the stars,’” Aldred said. “Quite frankly, in some of the darkest times of this pandemic, you all were the stars. Willing to shine your light for the good of others. Many of you gave up time with your family, your nights, your Saturday mornings and you even came into the clinic and gave vaccinations or supported operations before you were eligible to receive your own vaccine; all for the greater good and benefit of the community. I could not be prouder of all you’ve given and all you’ve accomplished!”
Numerous Cameron and Health Department employees practically lived at the clinic.
Logan recalled crossing paths with a nurse at the hospital one day. After exchanging pleasantries, the nurse, who had just finished her shift, said she was headed to the vaccine clinic to volunteer.
“We were made for this,” Logan quoted the nurse as saying. “Think about that for a minute. ‘We were made for this.’”
Planning for the clinic started in October when it became evident that a vaccine for COVID-19 was on the horizon. Cameron had been asked by the Indiana Hospital Association to host a clinic for health care workers. Initially that clinic was going to be in the hospital itself, but when it was learned that the hospital was being asked to host a regional site for multiple counties, work started to partner with the county and use the Event Center.
“When the Indiana Hospital Association asked if we would be willing to administer COVID vaccines, our leadership team had the vision and foresight to say yes. Did we understand what the scope of that would be? Absolutely not. We had no idea we would be here today, almost to Memorial Day weekend, still giving vaccines,” Aldred said.
Cameron provided vaccines for 22 weeks, staying open 115 days. There were 245 volunteers and Cameron employees who gave of their time, working approximately 15,000 hours at the clinic, which opened on Dec. 18.
Cameron administered 29,083 doses of Pfizer vaccine and the Health Department, which operated fewer hours than the hospital, put 4,695 Moderna shots in arms. That’s a total of 33,778 vaccines administered.
Together, the two entities, with a willing public, have achieved one of the higher vaccine rates in the state and definitely the highest percentage — 40.3% — in the four-county area.
“While we are proud of the rates achieved by Steuben and the local area, we encourage everyone to get their doses as soon as possible,” Aldred said.
Wil Howard, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, and Angola Mayor Dick Hickman had nothing but praise for the operation and everyone involved in making it a success.
“It doesn’t seem like enough to say thank you to everyone,” Howard said.
“When the pandemic hit, Cameron Hospital, the Health Department, doctors, nurses and staff came together and prepared a detailed plan,” Hickman said. “All the feedback I received from community members has been nothing but positive and encouraging. We will never be able to thank the front-line workers and volunteers enough for the life-saving measures they implemented during the COVID-19 response plan and at the vaccination clinic.”
Anecdotally, Cameron officials during the luncheon said there were instances of people who traveled to Steuben County to get their vaccines because they learned that the clinic was so well run, efficient and had available appointments.
Officials said they had to turn away people from other states who came to the clinic once vaccination efforts became separated by state.
Hickman perhaps best summed up the feelings of many when he said, “I can’t tell you how humbled I have been to be among you people.”
