INDIANAPOLIS — Flu activity across the state remained about the same in the second week of December as compared to the first, with spread still "low" across Indiana.
That being said, Indiana did log two new deaths attributable to flu this week, bringing the state total to three after 10 weeks of monitoring.
In the tenth week of statewide monitoring, for the week ended Dec. 11, rates of “influenza-like illness” reported by sentinel outpatient providers was 2.25%, which was up from 2.19% last week.
The rate of influenza-like illness reports at emergency rooms and urgent care centers remained the same at 2.28% as compared to a week ago.
Those levels of spread continue to keep the state in a "low" activity rating, which is above "minimal," but still the second-lowest rating.
Those rates are currently running a little on the high side for this time of year as compared to the previous four seasons, about where levels were in the 2019-2020 season. That season had higher-than-usual flu rates, but saw an average amount of deaths related to flu at 137.
Flu rates usually pick up toward the end of December and then stay higher through March or April. That wasn't the case last season, which saw historically low flu activity due to mitigation efforts aimed at slowing COVID-19 also having positive effects in slowing down flu.
The state did record two new deaths on the week, however, with both of the deceased patients being in the 50-64 age range, according to the state.
That brings the statewide death total from flu to three so far this year, with more than 20 weeks of monitoring still ahead.
Indiana typically sees more than 100 flu deaths per year, ranging between about 70-150 in an average year. In good years, that number can be lower than 10 deaths, as happened last season, but can top 300 deaths caused by flu in particularly bad years.
Flu is most dangerous to the elderly, people who are immuno-compromised, children under 5 years old — especially those 6 months old and younger — and pregnant women.
The Indiana State Department of Health lab continues testing a limited number of samples sent for investigation, with more cases of Influenza A/H3 seasonal virus continuing to be the only flu strain identified so far in those specimens.
Influenza A/H3 strains — typically H3N2 — are common during the annual flu season. This year’s flu shot was recommended to protect against an H3N2 strain sourced to Cambodia as one of four types included in the yearly quadrivalent shot.
The state has yet to identify other types of flu in its analyzed samples, although its looked at just under 100 so far after the first 10 weeks of monitoring.
Samples that don't contain flu virus do sometimes contain other types of viruses, with the state identifying another two samples with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and one each with adenovirus and a non-COVID-19 coronavirus, as well as samples that actually contained SARS-CoV-2, better known as COVID-19.
Weekly flu reports can be found online at in.gov/health/erc/infectious-disease-epidemiology/diseases-and-conditions-resource-page/weekly-influenza-reports/.
