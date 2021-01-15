CROOKED LAKE — For many of the people getting vaccinated for COVID-19 at the clinic at the Steuben County Event Center, they see it has their ticket to freedom.
Those who are getting inoculated are those who are in one of the most vulnerable groups, people older than 70 currently, though federal health officials say the most vulnerable age starts at 65.
Norm and Anita Gajewski, Lake James, says they will finally get to start seeing their children and many grandchildren once again.
"We'll be able to meet with family. It's peace of mind. We'll be protected after we get the second shot," Norm said.
Mary Wolf, also of Lake James and formerly of Auburn, said she looks forward to the day that she can more freely move about the community.
"I'm excited. I'm sick of staying home. I can't even go to church," Wolf said. "I'm retired. I've been doing a lot of reading (and) cooking. I have to be careful. I don't want to gain too much weight."
The Crooked Lake vaccination site, run cooperatively by Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and the Steuben County Health Department, started serving the general public this week.
First up on Monday were people 80 and older, then the door opened up later this week to people older than 70.
Previously, front-line health care workers were the first to get vaccinated, followed by other health care workers and first responders. The clinic developed by Cameron's facilities staff has been open since Dec. 18 when it started serving health care professionals from DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties.
Cameron started off as sole operator then Steuben County stepped in this week. Eventually the site will be operated only by the Health Department. But the transition to that day will take some time.
So far, people have been nothing but appreciative of the facility and the people running it.
"Compared to annual flu vaccinations and countless others when I was in the service, this was easily the most well organized event of that nature that I've ever been in. Well done, Cameron," said Jim Shearer of Angola.
"It's a fantastic operation," said Anita Gajewski.
"Very well organized," Norm Gajewski said. "We are fortunate to have this facility."
"I thought it was great. Everybody was very nice. Everybody was very professional," said June Mayer, Angola. "I was very happy."
Tony Rodriguez of the Cameron public safety staff said people who have been going through the clinic have, to a person, expressed their gratitude.
"You know everybody is just so darn appreciative. They really are," Rodriguez said. "Let's just hope we can put this (virus) in the rear-view mirror soon."
About 300 people were vaccinated on Friday, which included a mix of health care professionals receiving their second doses and members of the public receiving their first.
