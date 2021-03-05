INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's streak of low COVID-19 numbers continues, with another day under a thousand cases and positivity still holding very low.
The day before Indiana's one-year anniversary of its first case, the state continues to be in clear waters for the moment.
Indiana logged 839 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the eighth-straight day that cases have clocked in under the thousand mark. That's the longest stretch since late July/early August, hearkening back to a time before Indiana had ever topped 1,000 positive tests.
Friday's result came on more than 37,000 tests, resulting in a daily positivity rate of 2.23%
Positivity for the last week had averaged about 2.28%, the lowest it's ever been in the state.
Statewide hospitalizations ticked back up slightly to 730 patients overall after dropping below 700 for the first time since July on Thursday.
The state logged 32 deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, with Indiana averaging 24 deaths per day so far in the first five days of March. That's been down from an average of 37 deaths per day in February.
There were no new deaths reported locally.
Locally, case counts continue running at very low levels, with just 10 new cases total in the four counties on Friday.
Noble County reported four new cases, while Steuben and LaGrange counties each tallied three new cases. DeKalb County had no new cases reported on Friday via the state's dashboard, a feat that county hasn't accomplished in months.
In total, the four counties logged just shy of 15,000 cases of COVID-19 in the year since Indiana recorded its first case of novel coronavirus. The four counties had 281 death from COVID-19.
That's a death rate of approximately 2% among known cases over the first full year of the pandemic — a rate which is much higher for older residents than it was for those younger, with no deaths reported among people younger than 40.
