FREMONT — Fremont students will be doing eLearning until May 1, it was announced Wednesday.
Currently, the anticipated return to school date is May 4, said an email from Superintendent Bill Stitt.
“eLearning is going very well,” said Stitt in an email. “The faculty and staff are doing a wonderful job and finding new ways to still educate our students. The students are adapting well to the eLearning format.”
On Mondays during the extended closure, meals will be handed out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at out the doors near the high school cafeteria. A weeks’ worth of meals will be handed out each Monday.
Due to exposure to others, meals will not be delivered to students.
Starting Friday, nobody will be allowed in the school buildings, continuing through next week.
Fremont students will be on an extended spring break from March 23-April 3.
Families with a student without access to internet are asked to call the superintendent’s office, 495-5005.
