ANGOLA — Steuben County officials on Tuesday received some advice on how to invest a windfall from the federal American Rescue Plan that will soon put $6.7 million into county coffers.
The county’s financial consultant, Jeff Peters of Peters Municipal Consultants, Franklin, said in a joint meeting of the Steuben County Council and the Board of Commissioners the money should be divided between operating funds and projects.
Based on past years’ experiences and potential shortfalls that arose due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Peters recommended putting aside $2.7 million for operating funds and the remaining $4 million for projects.
“The operating money, it is most important to capture that,” Peters said.
He explained that operating money often is derived from taxes, which is not something that’s easily raised due to Indiana’s maximum taxing levies. Projects, on the other hand, can be funded through such vehicles as bond issues so there should be less reliance on the federal money for these.
“We have to be very careful. We don’t know where our shortfalls are going to be,” said Commissioner Lynne Liechty.
Peters said with the American Rescue Plan just a few weeks on the books, guidance is lacking from the federal government.
“Give us a little time to flesh this out,” he said.
In addition to the $1,400 stimulus checks the American Rescue Plan provided to individuals, billions of dollars were also sent to a variety of other programs, including straight cash payments to state and local government, as part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 billion pandemic economic stimulus plan approved in March.
The money is to be delivered in two installments, one in May and the other in May 2022.
In addition to Steuben County receiving $6.7 million, the city and towns in the county are in line for about $2.5 million, with Angola getting the bigger chunk of that pie at $1.2 million.
The county must first establish a fund in which to accept the money. That has to be done by ordinance, which has yet to be presented for approval by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
Steuben County Auditor Kim Meyers said she has a few ordinances from other counties that Steuben could possibly use as a template.
Steuben County Attorney Don Stuckey said there might need to be such guardrails in place as paying for services using federal pay rates, typically union wages.
Peters said his analysis will help the county determine where money might go toward operating money. For example, he noted recent shortfalls in specific funds that could be propped up with the federal money.
When it came to projects, there was much discussion on how to best determine the use of the money.
Wil Howard, president of the commissioners, envisioned setting up a committee made up of a variety of interests in the community, including business people, non-profit representatives, educators, government leaders and more to study and recommend the best use of the money.
“There’s still a lot of opportunity to use this,” Howard said.
And there’s a fair amount of time to determine how to use the money. The funds have to be used by Dec. 31, 2024.
“We can come up with a plan and we can always change that plan,” Howard said.
Councilman Dan Caruso said the county could take a step back and determine where its shortfalls might lie and then take a broad look at the county’s needs.
Council President Rick Shipe said for now, the discussion has to be more general than specific.
“The biggest thing we need to do is let everybody know to be patient,” Shipe said.
Commissioner Ken Shelton said the county needs to be prepared for using the money.
“I think it’s real important that we have a plan so we can react,” Shelton said.
It will be up to the commissioners to determine how the money will be best used then present that plan to the council to appropriate the money.
“You three have the ability to bring that forward. We can’t,” Shipe said.
Some of the ideas tossed around were for infrastructure projects that could fall under the wide ranging American Jobs Plan, Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure legislation that’s being worked on in Congress.
A fact sheet put out by the White House on Monday graded Indiana’s infrastructure at C-minus.
“In Indiana there are 1,111 bridges and over 5,478 miles of highway in poor condition,” the report said.
Shipe mentioned broadband as a need, echoing the Indiana report card that’s part of the jobs plan. It said, “12.4% of Hoosiers live in areas where, by one definition, there is no broadband infrastructure that provides minimally acceptable speeds.”
An area that’s often been promoted by Councilman Jim Getz is child care, another area where Steuben County and Indiana as a whole is lacking. The jobs plan said 55% of Hoosiers live in what it called a “childcare desert.”
Ike Hajinazarian, a regional communications director with the White House, said unlike the American Rescue Plan that sent out money based on population, accessing money from the American Jobs Plan — if approved — will be through a competitive grant process.
The Coronavirus Air, Relief and Economic Security Act approved during the President Donald Trump administration provided money to local government, also through an application process.
