INDIANAPOLIS — More than half of Indiana counties are now experiencing low spread of COVID-19 as county ratings improved again this week, approaching some of their best marks ever.
All 92 counties are in the best two ratings, yellow and blue, representing moderate or low spread of COVID-19. It's the first time Indiana has had no counties rated orange or red for high and very high spread of the virus since the week of June 30, 2021.
Ratings aren't quite at their best point ever, although they're heading in that direction. At the best point, Indiana had 86 counties rated blue with just six left in yellow.
This week's ratings weren't quite that good, but still boast 56 counties in blue with the remaining 36 in yellow.
Locally, Steuben, Noble and DeKalb counties all notched blue ratings, while LaGrange, which was blue last week, ticked up into yellow.
LaGrange County slipped back to yellow due to a slight increase in its positivity rate as compared to a week ago, with positivity rising to 6.55% from 2.2% a week ago. Per-capita case numbers also increased a bit to 22 per 100,000 from 15 per 100,000 last week.
In order to maintain a blue rating, counties have to have at least one metric hit either fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 or positivity below 5%, while the other also stays below 100 cases per 100,000 or 10% positivity. Most counties make the cut to blue by virtue of positivity rates below 5%, because the 10 cases per 100,000 threshold is very low and hard to achieve, even during calm periods.
Elsewhere in the region, Noble County improved from yellow last week to blue this week with case numbers declining to 20 per 100,000 from 43 per 100,000 last week, and positivity falling to 3.93% from 10.7% last week.
Steuben County remained blue with 28 cases per 100,000, down from 40 a week back, and a slightly improved positivity rate at 4.09% from 4.44% a week ago.
In DeKalb County, cases bumped up to 32 per 100,000 from 18 per 100,000 last week, but positivity dropped to 3.63% from 4.93%.
Indiana is currently seeing some of its lowest COVID-19 activity ever, with new daily cases averaging only about 400 per day, which is the best since July and trending toward the record lows of about 200 per day set in June 2021.
The state has come down rapidly off the record-high peaks hit in mid-January due to the extremely infectious omicon variant. After peaking at more than 14,000 new cases per day and seeing hundreds of thousands infected after Christmas, the virus burned out quickly as has been in sharp decline over the past two months.
