INDIANAPOLIS — This past Saturday, the Noble County Health Department issued its first doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Hopefully, it will be a weekly offering, although it’s unclear how consistently new shipments will come in, the county health officer said.
The vaccine by Johnson & Johnson was the third shot to get approval from the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use to fight COVID-19, but it came to market different than the other shots before it.
Vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna — the latter of which is the brand of shot given regularly to people at Noble County’s clinic at the library branch in Albion — are two-shot vaccines, requiring a person to come back about three weeks after their first shot for a second dose.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, however, is different in that it’s a one-shot vaccine, meaning people only need to take one needle to the arm.
The vaccine also can be kept at normal refrigeration temperatures as opposed to the other vaccines, which need to be kept colder, making it easier to distribute in places without upgraded refrigeration.
Clinical trials showed that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had a slightly lower overall efficacy than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but was still highly effective at preventing severe illness and death. State health officials have said Hoosiers should feel confident getting any of the three shots in order to gain protection against COVID-19.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only received approval at the end of February, so it’s been in circulation for less than a month. Indiana has primarily devoted the shot to its drive-thru mass-vaccination clinics being run across the state, but shipments have also been arriving locally.
Noble County had its first offering of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during a special one-day distribution this past Saturday, but Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said it’s unclear whether the county will get more to offer to residents.
“We simply don’t know how our allocations will go,” Gaff said on Monday.
The county had 400 doses in its first shipment that it gave out over the weekend. If Noble County ends up getting more — which depends on how much the state gets and then how much the state decides to ship out to counties — Gaff said Johnson & Johnson vaccines would go out on Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
That being said, the county may not know whether it will even have any doses to give until a day or two before Saturday.
Gaff advised people not to wait for any specific kind, that whether they can get Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson to get any of the vaccines as soon as they’re eligible.
“The more people we have vaccinated the sooner we get to the other side of this,” Gaff said.
Vaccines are currently available to any Hoosier 40 years old and older as of Monday, as well as health care workers, first responders and educators of any age.
Residents can sign up at ourshot.in.gov or call 211 for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.