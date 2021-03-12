INDIANAPOLIS — Just over 10% of residents in the four-county area are now fully vaccinated, although rates are a little higher in Steuben County and a little lower in Noble and LaGrange counties.
As of Friday afternoon, 26,607 residents in the four county area have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 16,929 have been fully vaccinated — either receiving both doses of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
First-time vaccinations were up a bit this week compared to a week ago, with 2,678 people getting their first dose compared to a 2,365 increase last week. But the counties also saw an increase in fully vaccinated residents, rising 3,286 from a week ago, beating last week's pace of 2,904.
That means about 700 more vaccines went into arms this week compared to last week.
In total, just over 16% of the total population has had at least one shot, but 10.26% have now received full immunity through vaccination.
Last week, Indiana opened up vaccines to all Hoosiers in their 50s, as well as certain people of any age with five major comorbidities. Eligibility didn't change this week, but will in the coming week with the announcement that Hoosier educators of any age can start getting shots on Monday and people with several more chronic and genetic conditions are being added to the eligibility pool, too.
The educator vaccines aren't just restricted to teachers but include all school support staff and administrators, as well as child care workers.
Among the list of new conditions becoming eligible for health conditions are intellectual and development disabilities of all types; cystic fibrosis; muscular dystrophy; severe heart defects; Type 1 diabetes if a person has recently been hospitalized due to the condition; certain metabolic disorders; epilepsy; severe asthma resulting in hospitalization; thalassemia; cerebral palsy; people who use supplemental oxygen or have had a tracheostomoy; pulmonary fibrosis; and other people in an immunocompromised state.
Hoosiers in their 40s are slated to be up next, although it may be some time before another eligibility group opens as the recent expansions have opened up a broader section of the population to the program.
Uptake among Hoosiers in their 50s has been sluggish so far, with the state reporting Wednesday that only about 1/3rd of eligible Hoosiers have either received or signed up for a vaccine. Uptake rates among older people have been 60-70%, although they've been eligible longer so there may be some lag for the 50s cohort to catch up.
The state also launched three mass vaccination dates, with the first occurring last week at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway where thousands, including Gov. Eric Holcomb, were vaccinated.
An upcoming mass vaccination clinic is scheduled at Notre Dame University on March 26-27, but all appointment slots have been filled for that event as of the end of this week.
Hoosiers can sign up to get vaccines by visiting ourshot.in.gov or calling 2-1-1 for assistance. Currently, people 50 years old and older as well as health care workers and first responders are the only ones eligible.
Vaccinations distribution continues in Steuben County at the Steuben County Event Center, DeKalb County at its fairgrounds in Auburn, Noble County at the Noble County Public Library branch in Albion and LaGrange at its new location at the former Lima-Brighton Elementary School in Howe.
Locally, Steuben County continues to lead the vaccination efforts with 8,264 residents having at least one shot. Noble County is second with 7,147 and DeKalb County follows at 6,952. LaGrange County is further back with 4,244 residents vaccinated.
Steuben County also leads in fully vaccinated residents with 5,212, followed by Noble County with 4,480, DeKalb County with 4,412 and LaGrange County at 2,825.
While the four-county area a whole has cracked 10% of its population fully vaccinated, Steuben County is pulling up the regional average for the other three counties.
Steuben County has fully vaccinated a little over 15% of its population, while DeKalb County sits at 10.15%, Noble County at 9.38% and LaGrange County at 7.21%.
Statewide, the mass vaccination clinic in Indianapolis helped boost the state numbers by giving thousands the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Statewide totals have increased to 1,253,663 Hoosiers vaccinated and 792,217 who are fully vaccinated, representing 11.77% of the statewide population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.