"You know, we're living in a society! We're supposed to act in a civilized way!" — George Costanza, "The Chinese Restaurant"
I received an email at the end of last week from a reader. An excerpt below:
"Please, could you explain to me what is going on in Noble County? I have just recovered from prostate cancer. I don't understand why most people don't seem to care about their neighbors. I have no choice but to go to Kroger in Kendallville (just started using grocery pickup — can't deal all these people). There are so many people (especially millennials and even some boomers) that will not wear masks. Why is it so hard for these folks to not spread their germs to people like me?"
The email resonated with me because last week I had gone to Kroger to pick up some pop and other food for my lunches here at the office. While I was there, my blue bandana across the face, I made a similar observation.
I'd estimate less than half of customers at the store were wearing masks.
I did notice a major divide. The older folks tended to be wearing masks. But most people without wrinkled skin and gray hair were walking around without one.
As a mask is meant to protected OTHERS from YOU, if anything, that trend should be opposite. The elderly have much more to lose from coronavirus, so, if anything, younger people should be the ones masking at up high numbers.
But, alas, as I've said before, either people don't know (which is stretching believability at this point) or worse, simply don't care.
To me, wearing a mask is so low investment and so low inconvenience that not wearing one while at the store boils down to either ignorance, laziness or simple apathy for the well-being of others.
Which is why as we head into the next few months, I can't say I'm particularly optimistic about our prospects.
On Friday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the stay-at-home order would expire in favor of the new "Back on Track Indiana" plan, a five-step process to work toward fully reopening Indiana's economy and public spaces to activity.
We entered Stage 2 — the first reopening since the shutdown — on Monday. Workplaces previously deemed "non-essential" can mostly reopen, albeit some like restaurants and retail shops at a limited interior capacity.
As things process forward, Indiana could advance to new stages later this month, in June and, if everything goes according to plan, a mostly fully reopening by July 4.
The caveat, vocalized by Holcomb several times, is that this plan is predicated on the state seeing positive factors about the activity of COVID-19 in things like new hospitalizations, health care capacity, testing and contact tracing.
If Indiana continues to do well, it can move up a step. If not, Holcomb may press pause or even roll back a step if things get dire.
If I had to describe the plan, the adjective I would use is "parental." Holcomb's speech Friday and his plan is kind of akin to your dad telling you "If you do X, Y and Z over the next two months, we'll let you go with your friends to that concert in Indy in July."
Basically, Holcomb put the ball in the public's court. If you want these good things, like paychecks and dining out and fairs and festivals and whatever else, you will have to work for them and earn them.
It's classic "personal responsibility" at its finest.
What I find funny is that the people who usually march around preaching "personal responsibility" on things like poverty, hunger, pregnancy, are the same people who have generally been too obstinate, proud, arrogant, dismissive, disdainful — pick your adjective — to take coronavirus seriously.
Controlling spread, new infections and new deaths of COVID-19 will in large part be upon each person to do their collective part. While you, personally, may not be at huge risk, as Seinfeld's George Costanza would state, we're living in a society. Your actions can and do have an impact on everyone around you.
So I'm greatly bothered when I see comment streams on Facebook from people who are already trying to encourage people to, say, not cooperate with contact tracers or not to abide by quarantines, if ordered.
Considering that people can't even buy in now to do something simple — wear a mask at the grocery store — pardon for not having a rose-colored outlook.
Even Holcomb got called out this weekend for taking unmasked selfies with people in violation of his own recommendations.
July 4 seems like a long way away, but I don't see us hitting that mark. I'd expect Holcomb to have to order at least one pause when COVID-19 numbers turn sour.
But hey, I could be wrong.
And the good thing is, if you're reading my column and getting you dander up because you feel personally attacked that I'm suggesting you're going to act irresponsibly, there's a simple remedy — prove me wrong.
Do you part. Abide by precautions. Protect yourself and your neighbors.
That doesn't mean you have to curl up at home and be a hermit. But if and when you do go out into the public, try to act like you care about more people than just yourself.
Because if you practice that personal responsibility, we'll all potentially get out of this sooner.
