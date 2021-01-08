ALBION — Noble County will begin immunizing residents 80-and-older — by appointment only — beginning Monday at 9 a.m. at the Noble County Public Library’s central branch.
Anyone without an appointment made through the state system will be turned away.
Indiana State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said Wednesday Hoosiers 80 years old and older can begin signing up for appointments starting today (Friday) at 9 a.m.
Hoosiers can log on to ourshot.in.gov starting this morning to sign up for an appointment. Since many older people may not be skilled with computers, Weaver noted that family members can log on to sign up for them as long as the person comes to their appointment with a photo ID to prove their identity.
For those who don’t have internet access or don’t have someone who can log on, Hoosiers will also be able to call 2-1-1 and get help setting up an appointment between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
There isn’t a lot of the vaccine to go around, right now, Noble County health officials reported.
“Noble County’s initial allotment is 100 doses per week for each of the first three weeks,” Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said Thursday. “We don’t know what the supply will be after that.”
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates there are approximately 1,500 residents in Noble County who are 80-and-older.
Even if half of the county’s residents of that age seek a shot, it could take nearly two months at the current availability rate for each of them to receive their first immunization. A second dosage is required to be effective.
“It’s incredibly disappointing to me,” Gaff said of the county’s 100-dose-per-week allotment. “(But) it doesn’t matter if it’s incredibly disappointing to me.”
The county will just have to do what it can with the resources that are available, Gaff said.
Monday’s first session will last until 11:30 a.m., Gaff said. People should enter through the back side of the library.
A second session has tentatively been set for a week from today when the county has been told it will have more doses.
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, Noble County had not received any doses, Gaff said.
LaGrange County
The LaGrange County Health Department is also scheduling appointments for people interesting in getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccine is now available to individuals age 80 and older, as well as to licensed and unlicensed healthcare workers and first responders who have face-to-face interactions with patients or infectious material or work in a public-facing position that requires in-person contact. A photo ID, proof of age, or verification of current employment as a healthcare worker or first responder in Indiana will be required.
Due to limited supply, vaccine is available by appointment only to those currently eligible as determined by the Indiana Department of Health. That complete list is posted to ourshot.in.gov. Appointments can also be scheduled at that website starting today. There is no cost to the individual, but insurance may be charged an administration fee. Individuals should bring a photo ID and an insurance card if they have one.
Two vaccines, developed by Pfizer and Moderna, are currently available. Each requires two doses administered at least 21 days apart for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days apart for the Moderna vaccine. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity after the second vaccination.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the vaccines under an Emergency Use Authorization, meaning the vaccines must be proven safe and effective in the same way that all medications and devices must be.
The vaccines have been found in trials to be 94-95% effective in preventing COVID-19 infections in participants. Side effects are temporary and are generally mild, including fatigue, headache and sometimes fever. People who have been vaccinated may still be able to infect others, so even those who are vaccinated should continue wearing a mask and quarantining if they are a close contact of a positive case.
Those without access to a computer can call 2-1-1 to register for an appointment. Do not call or come to the Health Department seeking a vaccination. Walk-ins not available.
LaGrange County Reporter Patrick Redmond contributed to this report.
