Area COVID-19 cancellations
Varsity Barons in quarantine
WATERLOO — It was announced on the DeKalb High School’s athletic department Twitter handle @BaronAthletics Friday that the Barons varsity boys basketball team will be in quarantine for 14 days after being in close contact with a Northrop player who tested positive for COVID-19 during DeKalb’s 65-58 season-opening victory over the Bruins Wednesday night.
DeKalb High School leadership learned of the Northrop positive test on Friday.
Only one game is within that 14-day quarantine period and will be postponed, the contest at Fort Wayne North Side on Friday. The Dec. 10 home game with Lakeland is within the four days the Barons must practice after returning from quarantine. That game will be postponed, too. Efforts will be made to reschedule the postponed games.
Trine-WMU men’s game canceled
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s basketball home game with Western Michigan scheduled for this afternoon was canceled due to positive coronavirus tests within the Thunder men’s basketball program.
Western Michigan announced the cancellation and reasoning on its athletics website, wmubroncos.com, Thursday.
Trine will return to action sometime after Christmas.
The conferences Trine teams are members of during the winter sports season have not announced recent updates on their 2021 winter sports plans during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Northern Collegiate Hockey Association, the conference for Trine’s NCAA men’s and women’s hockey teams, announced in August that conference play will be moved to the 2021 calendar year. The other league affiliations for Thunder teams during the winter sports season are the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association for men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, and men’s wrestling, and the Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League for men’s volleyball.
