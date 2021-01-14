AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,362 since the start of the pandemic and 352 in the first 14 days of January. Thursday’s total exactly matches this month’s average of 25 new cases per day, which is below the December average of 34 per day.
Thursday’s new patients include none between birth and age 10; three between ages 11-20; four from 21-30 years of age; two between 31-40; three who are 41-50 years old; three who are 51-60; four who are 61-70; six who are 71-80; none who are 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
It has been seven days since anyone over the age of 80 was diagnosed as a new patient.
A total of 72 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus that causes COViD-19, including four so far in January.
