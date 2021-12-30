INDIANAPOLIS — Statewide ratings measuring COVID-19 spread improved compared to a week ago, including in Noble and LaGrange counties, although all 92 counties are still seeing high or very high spread of the virus.
And whether that improvement holds is an open question, as state health officials this week forecast a "very bleak" outlook for the state heading into 2022 with the expected arrival of the new omicron variant of the virus.
Regardless, ratings across Indiana improved a bit this week, with 27 counties rated red for "very high" spread of COVID-19, down from 35 a week ago. Orange counties, representing "high" spread, increased from 57 to 65, inheriting all those dropping from the state's worst rating.
There were zero counties rated yellow for "moderate" spread and zero counties rated blue for "low" spread again this week, the second week in a row all 92 counties have been in high or very high categories. Indiana hasn't had a county in the blue since Nov. 17.
That improvement may be illusory, however, due to the Christmas holiday occurring last week. Because testing sites and labs shut and data reporting gets lagged during holiday periods, per-capita case counts typically drop in weeks containing holidays before rebounding to their normal levels after that day-off period clears.
For example, in 2020, Indiana cases dropped from about 6,200 per day average on Dec. 23 to about 4,000 per day following the holiday, but then rose back an average of about 5,400 per day after the first week of 2021.
With Christmas last Saturday and New Year's Day this week, statewide case numbers will likely come in reported at artificially low levels before stabilizing at more accurate levels in early 2022, as was the case at the turn of the new year last year.
Locally, northeast Indiana saw improvement for the first time in weeks, with Noble and LaGrange counties dropping into orange ratings, although DeKalb and Steuben both stayed red for another week.
LaGrange County is back in the orange for the first time since Oct. 27 after spending the previous eight week rated red. That improvement occurred despite the county still have Indiana's worst positivity rate — 20% — but because its per-capita cases dropped to 131 per 100,000 from 212 per 100,000 last week.
Counties need to be above both 200 cases per 100,000 and 15% positivity rate to be red.
LaGrange County conducts the lowest amount of testing per capita of any of the state's 92 counties, which means the picture of true activity in the county is often incomplete and also typically makes it positivity rate higher, because every one positive test among the county's very low total has a larger percentage impact on that calculation.
LaGrange County sends similar numbers of patients to hospitals with COVID-19 and records similar deaths per capita compared to its neighbors, so the county's limited testing leads to cases numbers that are likely artificially low week-to-week as compared to its peers.
Noble County, by comparison — which is the most robust tester per capita at a rate more than double what LaGrange County does — saw cases decline slightly to 393 per 100,000 from 431 per 100,000 a week ago, but made it back to orange as its positivity rate continued improving to 13.87% from 15.99% last week.
DeKalb County remained in red while retaining the distinction of having the state's second-worst positivity rate behind LaGrange County at 19.85%, which was down from 22.66% a week about but still 91st out of 92 counties. Cases dropped to 439 per 100,000 from 637 per 100,000 a week ago, keeping DeKalb County firmly in the red for now.
Steuben County moved in the wrong direction this week, with positivity rising a bit to 17.71% from 16.76% last week, although cases dropped to 378 per 100,000 from 627 per 100,000 last week.
Indiana remains in the midst of its second-worst surge of COVID-19 in the nearly two years of the pandemic, exceeded only by November/December/January last winter.
Cases and hospitalizations rose steadily from late October through early December, when they hit a local peak. Activity plateaued, falling slightly off highs hit after the first week of the month, but numbers did not turn down in any significant way and now appear to be on the way up again.
On Wednesday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box described the state's current situation as "very bleak," with hospitalizations near, at or already exceeding all-time highs depending on the locality and likely to rise as the new omicron variant begins circulating in the state.
The omicron variant, which was first identified in South Africa, is another highly infectious version of the COVID-19 variant like its predecessor the delta variant. When delta arrived, it took Indiana from record lows being record in June and into a surge lasting through mid-September.
Virus activity fell off for about six weeks after peaking in September, but then began rocketing upward again as colder weather set in at the start of November, taking Indiana to where it sits today at its second-highest sustained levels.
Omicron has not shown to cause any more severe illness or risk of death as compared to the delta variant, but like delta it is extremely contagious in comparison to the original strain that circulated in the state in 2020.
Because of its high replication rate and transmissibility, Box noted Wednesday that it appears all people can spread it, including vaccinated individuals, although people who have immunity from previous infection or vaccines are less likely to get physically ill.
Like the delta variant, omicron is expected to have the most impact on the state's unvaccinated population, which has represented about 80% or more of new cases and hospitalizations since delta arrived, despite the split of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated Hoosiers being about 50/50.
It's not yet clear whether current vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will remain effective at protecting against omicron, although health officials still suggest that getting vaccinated and getting a booster if you're more than six months since your initial two-dose vaccines or more than two months out from a Johnson & Johnson vaccine gives individuals the best chance of avoiding infection and serious illness or death.
Statistics show that vaccinated individuals are less likely to contract COVID-19 and even if they do suffer a breakthrough case, rates of hospitalization and death are significantly lower as compared to unvaccinated people who catch the virus.
