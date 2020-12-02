FORT WAYNE — Second quarter employment and wage data for northeast Indiana shows just how the region was impacted by the shutdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released preliminary second quarter employment and wage data for counties Wednesday, providing more comprehensive data of the effects of the pandemic on the workforce.
Up to this point, the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute had been relying on the weekly unemployment claims and the monthly labor market data from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
“People have been very eager to see data about how the pandemic and shutdown orders affected local workers and their paychecks,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute.
This preliminary data, from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages with analysis from the Community Research Institute, offers the most detailed information to date.
Here are some of the key findings:
• Economic Growth Region 3 (Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties) had the number of employees decline 24.5% or 62,167 workers in April 2020 compared to April 2019. The state had a decline of 20.4% in that same period. LaGrange County had the largest decline that month — 77.3% — while Wells County had the smallest decline at 11.7%.
• Jumping ahead to June 2020 compared to June 2019, the regional decline was 8.1% compared to 8.5% for Indiana.
• Economic Growth Region 3 had a 2.4% increase in total wages for the first quarter of 2020 compared to first quarter of 2019, translating into an additional $86.6 million. Comparing the second quarters, the total wages dropped 10.9% with a loss of more than $341.5 million.
That loss in wages was offset to an unknown degree by unemployment insurance claims, including the supplemental $600 weekly payments that ran through July. That information is not included in Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages wage data.
Wages are attributed to the employer's location, not the employee’s residence. The DWD labor market/unemployment data is attributed to where people live.
• The average weekly wage for Region 3 workers who kept their jobs actually went up for most counties when comparing second quarter of 2020 to second quarter 2019. The average weekly wage went down in Grant, LaGrange and Noble by $1, $52, and $14 respectively. Allen and Wabash had the two largest gains at $58 and $54 respectively.
The increases can probably be explained by the industries affected by the pandemic and its associated effects. Higher-skill, higher-wage workers who tend to work in jobs that could be done from home were likely buffered from the public health shutdown as compared to retail, hotel or restaurant workers, who can only do their jobs at their place of employment, which were closed either by government order or at the discretion of the employer.
“While the state’s labor information has been incredibly helpful month over month, the BLS Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages for the second quarter is the most comprehensive data we have had to date," Blakeman said. "I found the local QCEW data to be consistent with the unemployment data and national patterns showing how the economic effects of the pandemic were not evenly distributed across industries and occupations.”
