INDIANAPOLIS — Proving that yesterday wasn't a fluke, Indiana set another single-day record for new COVID-19 cases, showing a slight increase off the prior day.
Indiana has now surpassed 10,000 cases and 500 deaths, 43 days after the state registered its first known case of COVID-19.
In Friday's noon report, the state logged 612 new cases, taking the total overall to since March 6 to 10,154 positive tests.
That represented a new high, after setting a previous high mark on Thursday. Although the increases in recent days have been small off all-time high marks, the state is consistently logging close to 600 new cases each day.
The state also recorded 42 more deaths, taking that overall total to 519.
The big number of positive cases came on the back of a boost in testing, as the number of tests processed, 3,670, rebounded to its highest total since April 11.
All four counties in the northeast corner also registered new cases as of Friday's report.
Noble County increased two cases to 29, LaGrange County was up one to 16; Steuben County increased two cases also to 16 total; and DeKalb County added a case to 11 total.
Elsewhere in the region, Allen County has 271 cases, Elkhart County has logged 130, Kosiuscko County has 22 cases and Whitley County sits at 14.
As the state passes milestone numbers of cases and deaths, demographic breakdowns of the impact still continue to show that, while older people are far more likely to die, people of all ages are contracting the virus.
Of the Hoosiers have had died to date, 89.2% were 60 years old or older.
But taking a look at who is testing positive, 63.4% of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 were under 60 years old.
While younger people are not typically dying and are less likely overall to have serious symptoms, social distancing guidelines remain in place because asymptomatic or sick people who may not get seriously ill or die can still transmit the disease easily to others who are at greater risk.
Indiana continues to have wide availability of intensive care unit beds and ventilators to treat patients with major complications, so although Indiana is logging hundreds of additional cases each day, hospitals still have adequate capacity available to absorb the inflow of patients.
