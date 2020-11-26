FREMONT — Starting Monday, students at Fremont Middle School and Fremont High School will convert to a blended learning schedule with students doing both e-learning days and in-person instructional days each week leading up to the Christmas holiday break to help stem the spread and exposure to COVID-19.
Students in kindergarten through fourth grade will stay at full-time in-person instruction in the school.
“We believe this will give us the best chance of staying with in-person instruction from Thanksgiving break to Christmas vacation,” said Fremont Superintendent Bill Stitt. “Families with different last names will be grouped together so that families are not separated.”
The decision was made Tuesday night at a special meeting of the school board.
The board also approved hiring Shae Rhonehouse as a third grade teacher starting the second semester of the school year.
Rhonehouse is already coaching middle school boys basketball.
The hybrid learning model should allow for more socially distanced interaction to help continue learning with the health and safety of all taken into consideration, Stitt said.
The schedule is as follows:
• Students with last names A-J will be in-person on Monday and Wednesday. They will do remote learning Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
• Students with last names K-Z will be in person on Tuesday and Thursday. They will do remote learning Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Meal services will be offered for students on their days of remote learning. Notice must be given to the central office by calling 495-5005 by noon each Monday. Pickup for the meals will be on Fridays at the high school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Some changes will also be taking place for athletics at the middle school.
For boys basketball, each athlete may have two representatives with them. There will not be any visiting fans allowed. Each spectator must wear a mask at all times and temperatures will be taken of each person before entering. Anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will be asked to leave.
Spectators are asked to sit on bleacher rows that do not have tape on them. Spectators for seventh grade games are encouraged to leave after the game ends and those for eighth grade games are encouraged to arrive approximately 6-6:15 p.m. for the start of the game.
Coaches will be asked to wear masks at all times and players will be asked to wear them when not actively playing in the game.
Athletes will be asked to sanitize their hands upon entering for practice or games.
Locker rooms will be able to be used. Visiting teams are asked to stay on one side of the locker room and players and coaches are all asked to make sure locker rooms are cleaned at the end of each night. Custodians will be deep cleaning daily.
Concessions will be available and masks must be worn when purchasing them.
For away athletic events, the plan is to follow guidelines from each host school.
