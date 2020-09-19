INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana posted more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 again on Saturday.
It's the seventh week in a row cases have been over 1,000 on Saturday.
According to Saturday's daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana recorded 1,076 cases of COVID-19.
The good news is those cases came on one of the highest testing days ever with more than 30,000 tests processed. That led to a low positivity rate of 3.51%, much lower than recent days and well below the threshold of 5% the state wants to keep under.
Case counts locally were higher on Saturday, with three of four counties posting larger increases.
DeKalb County was up 11 cases, while Noble and Steuben counties each added seven cases. LaGrange County was unchanged from Friday.
No new deaths were reported on Saturday. Noble County remains at 32 overall, DeKalb County at 13,although the state dashboard still only indicates 11, LaGrange County with 11 and Steuben County with seven deaths.
The past week was a slowdown after the four counties combined for 18 deaths in the past month.
Since last Saturday, case growth slowed a little compared to previous weeks. DeKalb County added 42 cases on the week, followed by Steuben County with 37 cases. Noble County increased 28 cases and LaGrange County added only four cases over the week.
So far this month, the average cases per day has barely changed from August's average, with 872 cases per day in September compared to 873 per day in August.
Deaths have gone up a little bit, averaging 11 per day up from 10 per day in August.
Testing has increased significantly, however, up to about 22,000 per day from 15,500 per day in August. That's led to a notable decrease in the state's positivity rate of about 1.6 percentage points.
In three weeks of county metric ratings, Indiana has shown some improvement, with most counties in the state being rated for low or moderate spread.
This coming week, Gov. Eric Holcomb will announce the latest with Indiana's reopening plan and mask mandate. Holcomb last extended Stage 4.5 and the mask mandate until Sept. 25.
Indiana hasn't seen significant progress on cases or deaths, but hospitalizations have come down since month and positivity rates have dropped, showing that even as testing has gone up significantly the state isn't finding more active cases.
Those factors could mean that Holcomb may offer up changes for the first time since July, although state officials have also expressed concern that the coming flu season and cold weather could increase spread of the virus as more people head indoors and as immunity generally weakens over the winter.
Holcomb will address the state at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
