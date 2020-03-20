AUBURN — Sales of gift cards at Auburn City Steakhouse will go toward funding the wages of the restaurant’s current team during a mandated downtime in response to the coronavirus, the restaurant said.
After Monday’s directive from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb requiring bars, nightclubs and restaurants to close to in-person patrons through the end of March, the steakhouse was forced to temporarily lay off 31 local team members, said the restaurant’s social media and entertainment manager, T.K. Kelly.
Beginning March 17 and continuing for an indefinite period, money from gift card sales will go to employee wages, Kelly said.
Kelly said after this week’s closure, the restaurant’s owner, Bob Lebamoff, gave $10,000 of perishable food away to his employees and their families.
Kelly said most people in the restaurant industry live pay check to pay check and rely heavily on tips. For more than half of the Auburn City Steakhouse team members, it is their full-time job, Kelly added.
“It really affects this group hard,” he said.
Kelly said Lebamoff is sending the message to his 31 team members: “They are everything to that restaurant. … He believes we have a very loyal and dedicated team. We are going to do things that others aren’t doing that will take care of that team.”
Beginning today and Saturday, take-out dinners from a limited menu will be available from 4:30-6:30 p.m. If they prove to be popular, take-out dinners will be offered Tuesday through Saturday next week. Orders must be called ahead by messaging the restaurant through Facebook or calling the restaurant at 333-7337.
Anyone who purchases a gift certificate of $100 or more online at auburncitysteakhouse.com or in person at the restaurant from 4-7 p.m. will receive a free prime rib dinner with tossed salad and baked potato for pick-up only.
“The goal is to bring all 31 people back as soon as possible,” Kelly said.
