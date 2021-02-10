ANGOLA — Steuben County continues to see a decline in COVID-19 cases, the most recent weekly demographic report from the Steuben County Health Department said on Wednesday.
Over the past three weeks — the reports have been delayed due to a variety of reasons — COVID-19 cases have averaged 66 a week, which is a marked decline from previous weeks.
“We’re pleasantly surprised to see the numbers falling as much as we have,” said Alicia Walsh, administrator with the Steuben County Health Department. “We don’t see and end anytime soon, but we’re hopeful. But people need to keep doing what their doing.”
Steuben County reported 3,262 COVID-19 positive cases as of Wednesday and 57 deaths associated with COVID-19, with 3,126 considered recovered from COVID-19, said the weekly report. That means there are actually 136 active cases as of Wednesday.
While the average rate of increase of COVID-19 has been 66 the past three weeks, the increase between Wednesday and Feb. 3 was 73. A full demographic report for Feb. 3 and Jan. 27 are not available.
The recent reporting is showing Steuben County in double digits for the first time since Nov. 11 when 102 cases were reported, the first time the county hit the triple digits. The high in that run of triple digit case counts came in the Dec. 23 report when 295 cases were reported in one week.
Walsh said people need to continue practicing safe habits to keep the spread at bay, which includes wearing masks, frequent hand washing, staying home if ill, proper distancing and staying within their social bubble.
“People still need to be aware of what’s going on around them. They shouldn’t be going out to social events. They need to stay aware of what’s going on around them,” Walsh said.
This week marked the first time in many weeks that Steuben County was in the pure yellow rating because it had achieved that mark two weeks straight. That means gatherings of up to 100 people or 50% of capacity can be held. For numbers greater than 100 people, a plan must be in place with the Health Department. These submissions may be sent to healthdept@co.steuben.in.us. Additional information is available at co.steuben.in.us.
