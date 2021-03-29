INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers in their 30s can get a jump start on signing up for vaccines two days ahead of everyone 16 and older becoming eligible for vaccines.
Starting today, Hoosiers ages 30 and older are now eligible to sign up for a free COVID-19 vaccine, the Indiana Department of Health announced. This expansion of eligibility makes the vaccine available to more than 840,000 additional Hoosiers.
The opening to those in their 30s, which includes the older end of the millennial generation, comes just before the start opens up vaccine eligibility to all Hoosiers 16 and older on Wednesday.
Vaccine appointments will extend over the next several weeks to align with expected vaccine deliveries to the state. Individuals seeking an earlier appointment are encouraged to look at openings in surrounding counties.
To schedule a vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov and select a location from one of more than 530 clinics around the state. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP. Nearly 70 libraries around the state also are helping Hoosiers schedule their appointments.
Vaccination clinics that are part of the federal vaccine program, including those at Meijer and Kroger, appear on the clinic map at ourshot.in.gov but are scheduled through those retailers’ platforms, not through the state centralized system.
As of Monday morning, 1,082,702 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including 23,432 people in the four-county area.
Uptake of the vaccine has topped 70% among Hoosiers 70 years old and older and is over 60% for those 60 and older.
Uptake among younger Hoosiers in their 50s and 40s have been slower, although those groups have been eligible for vaccines for a shorter amount of time compared to older groups.
COVID-19 has proven to be more dangerous to those of advanced age, who are many times more likely to have serious symptoms, require hospitalization or die of the virus. Those younger are less likely to suffer severe cases, although the virus still may hit younger demographics hard and have lingering effects even after the initial infection clears.
Hoosiers in their 30s accounts for the second most amount of cases at 15.3% of the state's approximately 684,000 cases.
The only age group with more cases is the 20-29 group, at 18.3%, although that larger number may be partly attributable to testing procedures in place at state universities that have been randomly testing students throughout the year, as well as doing wider surveillance testing when cases are identified.
The 30s age group, however, has accounted for just 0.6% of the state's 12,617 deaths.
State health officials are encouraging all Hoosiers to get vaccinated, however, as widespread vaccination will help protect people who can't get vaccines — either due to being a child, having health issues that prevent them from getting the shot or for people who simply choose not to get the vaccine.
Widespread immunity through vaccines is also aimed at preventing more infections and therefore allowing the virus to replicate, which can potentially cause it to mutate and create new virus strains that may be more infectious, more dangerous or circumvent current vaccine formulas.
