ALBION — One day and for one day only (for the moment), the Noble County Health Department will have one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines available to the public.
If you're not big on needles or just want to get your immunization done in one shot instead of having to come back a month from now, this option is for you.
The Noble County Health Department's vaccine clinic at the Noble County Public Library branch in Albion will have Johnson & Johnson vaccine available on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., as supply lasts.
People interested can sign up at ourshot.in.gov and must choose the "Noble Co Library Albion Jvax" location.
The vaccine will be available to any Hoosier age 18 and up — teens 16 and 17 are eligible for vaccine but can only take the Pfizer vaccine. Although the clinic is located in Noble County, anyone can sign up to get the vaccine there if they're willing to travel.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not been as widely available as two-shot vaccines from Pfizer, which is given in Steuben County, or Moderna, which is available at all four-county area vaccine clinics, and has mostly been used by the state for its drive-thru mass vaccination clinics in Indianapolis and other locations.
But Noble County has been getting some limited shipments in and is giving out the one-shot vaccine on an as-available basis.
Noble County offered Johnson & Johnson vaccine back on March 20, with this being only the second-such advertised availability of the shot.
In clinical trials, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine showed slightly lower efficacy in protecting against COVID-19 than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but retained very high protection against hospitalization and death. It was the third shot to be approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration and is the only one that requires just one dose.
Health officials have made no differentiation between the three available vaccines, advising Hoosiers to get whatever one is available to them as soon as possible.
"You should get the first COVID-19 vaccine that is available to you. Do not wait for a specific brand. All currently authorized and recommended COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and CDC does not recommend one vaccine over another," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on its information page about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Possible side effects for the Johnson & Johnson shot include injection site redness/soreness, muscle soreness, fatigue, headache, fever and chills and nauseau, which are similar to side effects with the other vaccines as well and are typical for immunizations that spur an immune response.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also a slightly different type than Pfizer and Moderna, although all three work in similar methods.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are mRNA vaccines, which introduce a small section of genetic code that teaches the body's immune system to recognize a certain protein present in COVID-19 cells and then attack it. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a "viral vector" type shot, which instead of introducing mRNA introduces a separate harmless virus carrying the spike protein to trigger the immune response.
Neither type of shot introduces the COVID-19 virus to the body, alive or dead, and neither can alter a person's DNA as the protein strands don't enter or alter the nucleus of the body's cells.
Just over 20% of Noble County eligible population — not including those 16 and younger — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That's third in the four-county area, with Steuben County leading at 31% and DeKalb County at 22%. LaGrange County is second-lowest among the state's 92 counties, at just 15.4% vaccination rate.
Local health officials are encouraging more people to get signed up for their shots to not only help protect themselves, but also work toward creating communal herd immunity.
"Only about one in five Noble County residents is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That is not enough to stop the spread of the virus," the Noble County Health Department said in its release about the special shot clinic. "We need your help!"
