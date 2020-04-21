BUTLER — Monday’s meetings of Butler’s Board of Works and City Council had a different feel, mostly because of fewer people in the room.
It was the first meeting since social-distancing measures were recommended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The April 6 Board of Works and City Council meetings were canceled.
In compliance with state guidelines, only a handful of people were in attendance, all seated several feet apart: Mayor Mike Hartman, Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck, board member and Council President Eric Johnson, Councilman Bill White, Police Chief Jim Nichols and incoming Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger.
Participating by phone were Board of Works member Robert Haywood; City Council members Tammy Davis, Tracey Hawkins and Gale Ryan; City Planner Steve Bingham; City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh; Street Superintendent Eric Dohner; Wastewater Superintendent Brian Moore; utility consultant Dave Wagner; and Paul Elling from Donohue & Associates.
No citizens attended in person or participated by phone.
All votes were conducted by voice roll call.
By a 5-0 vote, the City Council extended an executive order issued Friday by Hartman making a local disaster emergency declaration. That action was necessary, as Hartman’s order lasts for seven days.
The extension of the local disaster emergency makes Butler eligible for federal funding should it incur any expenses related to the pandemic. As of Monday’s meeting, Eck said Butler had not incurred any expenses.
Hartman said the city will wait to see if Gov. Eric Holcomb lifts his executive order limiting the number of people for public gatherings, such as for city council meetings, on May 1. If the order is not lifted, future meetings will be held by conference call. Butler’s parks and recreation board will conduct a virtual meeting April 28.
By another 5-0 vote, Davis, Hawkins, Johnson, Ryan and White approved the first reading of an ordinance addressing the use of tents, RVs, vehicular and accessory structures within the city limits.
The ordinance was created to address complaints from neighbors about some people using RVs or tents as their primary residences, Nichols and Hartman explained. The police department had received four complaints in the last 10 days, Nichols added.
The use of a tent, trailer, RV, vehicular or accessory structure would be permitted for up to three consecutive nights in the backyard of residential areas or on land with permission of the property owner, unless prohibited by a subdivision covenant. Camping is not permitted in parks or on city-owned land.
If people don’t have a place to sleep, Nichols asked that they call or come to the police department for resources. Hartman added that one church has stepped up to help an individual.
The ordinance does not apply to commercial truck stops. Passage on two additional readings, plus a public hearing, are required before the ordinance becomes part of city code.
Another of Holcomb’s executive orders during the pandemic prohibits all utility shut-offs. Eck shared a proposal with the Board of Works that would give delinquent utility customers time to pay their bills.
As of Monday’s meeting, Eck said, 44 customers had not made utility payments. Without the executive order, their service would have been shut off.
The plan, if adopted, would give delinquent customers 30 days to contact the utility office and sign a payment plan before turn-offs would start.
The proposed plan would offer any account at $600 or less up to six months to repay the balance; 6-12 months for any account balance between $601-$1,000; and 6, 12 or 18 months for any account balance over $1,000.
If the utility moratorium is lifted May 1, Eck said, shut-offs would not resume until July.
Board members Haywood and Johnson approved a $484,000 engineering services agreement with Donohue & Associates to address Butler’s long-term control plan and combined sewer overflow issues in accordance with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
In February, the board chose to pursue a state revolving fund loan to address the issues. In 2019, Butler had 34 CSO events, when rainfall exceeds the capacity of the wastewater treatment plant. Some events lasted a few minutes or hours, while others lasted a few days, Moore said.
IDEM wants six or fewer CSO events per year. Butler entered into an agreed order with IDEM in 2014 to address the issues.
By choosing the state revolving fund loan, the rate would be 2%. Hartman was appointed as Butler’s representative for the SRF application. Butler will also pursue a guaranteed savings program designed to save money.
Elling explained the project would update equipment at the wastewater plant, expand storage and address the CSO issues.
By phone, Elling explained the project will identify core components, with other items as alternates based on cost. “Down the line, there’s going to be a pool of money, either from the guaranteed savings or the state revolving fund,” he said.
The project would be completed in phases.
“We need to get with contractors as early as we can to save as much money as possible,” Elling said.
Bingham reported on a recent meeting with the contractor about the High Street and R.E. Jones Road projects.
Bingham said the intent is to maintain access to businesses, industries and residences along those roadways. High Street has a deteriorating concrete surface. The original intent was to grind that up and use it as base material for the new road.
Nichols said police Patrolmen Joseph Griggs and Imad Alkhulaqi have received waivers that will extend their law enforcement powers by one year due to COVID-19.
Griggs was nearing completion of his training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy before classes were shut down, and Alkhulaqi was scheduled to attend the next class. Nichols said Griggs sustained a stress fracture at the academy, but has returned to work in Butler. He is awaiting word whether surgery will be required.
Hartman announced Mike Fry will serve as Butler’s code enforcement officer, with an office at the police department. Police officers have been handling those duties since the beginning of the year.
