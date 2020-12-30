ANGOLA — Vaccinations for COVID-19 available in Steuben County are being provided to medical professionals, long-term care staff and emergency medical services staff, which is an expansion from the early effort that started on Dec. 18.
“The availability and access of approved COVID-19 vaccines is being closely monitored by the Steuben County Health Department,” said Alicia Walsh, administrator for the Health Department.
The vaccines are being administered in a clinic set up at the Steuben County Event Center, which is located in the Steuben County Park at Crooked Lake.
Cameron Memorial Community Hospital is running the clinic with the cooperation of the Health Department and Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
Vaccine being used is from Pfizer-BioNTech. Cameron also has on hand vaccine from Moderna. There is no vaccine stored at the Event Center overnight. There is a super deep freeze unit that has been brought on site for storing only the vaccine that is going to be used on a particular day.
Vaccination of people from the four-county area is from the group identified by the state as Phase 1A.
Walsh said it is not exactly known when vaccines will be expanding to other groups.
The vaccinations are coming at a time when the county is experiencing significant spread of COVID-19.
The Health Department was notified of 178 positive COVID-19 test results for Steuben County residents since Dec. 23. It was the first time positive cases dropped below 200 for the first time in four weeks of reporting after Steuben County hit a record 254 cases in a week for the period ending Dec. 23.
In the weekly demographic report, nearly all age groups are near or above 300 cases all-time. Only 80 and older (99 cases) and 70-79 (192 cases) are below that threshold. The 50-59 age group continues to lead all cases at 451, followed by 20-29 at 437. Those are the only two age groups with greater than 400 cases.
Steuben County has a total of 2,585 COVID-19 positive cases and 24 deaths associated with COVID-19. There are 2,239 people considered recovered from virus.
The Indiana Department of Health is reporting a positivity rate of all tested at 23.1% for Steuben County. The Indiana Department of Health has released today that Steuben County has a composite score of 3.0 or red. The Steuben County Public Health Order issued in November has been renewed and will be in effect until Jan. 26. The current Public Health Order and any amendments can be found at the Steuben County Health Department webpage under documents.
