INDIANAPOLIS — Overall, Indiana’s COVID-19 county ratings improved a little again this week.
Locally, however, northeast Indiana remains mostly unchanged, while LaGrange County worsened compared to a week ago after seeing an increase in new cases.
Northern Indiana and northeast Indiana specifically remains the worst-rated region of the state, with counties in central and southern Indiana earning generally better ratings and having lower COVID-19 spread.
This week, Indiana saw a modest improve in ratings for its 92 counties.
The number of counties rated yellow for “moderate” spread of the virus increased from 42 to 49 this week, while orange counties, representing “high spread,” dropped from 48 to 40. The state does now have two counties rated red for “very high” spread of the virus as opposed to one last week, with LaGrange County being one of those two.
Indiana also has one county rated blue, representing low spread of COVID-19, the same as last week.
LaGrange County slipped back into a red rating after its cases increased compared to the week prior and overflowed the upper threshold on the state’s rating system.
Cases per capita increased to 234 per 100,000 residents, up from 184 per 100,000 a week ago. Positivity in LaGrange County also remains very high at 20.08% — highest in the state this week — and up from 18.48% a week ago.
Counties earn a red rating if their cases top 200 per 100,000 people and positivity tops 15%.
LaGrange County is susceptible to wild swings in its positivity rates as the county tests the least per-capita in all of the state, meaning that when it does detect positive cases, each one influences the percentage swing more than in counties that test much more broadly.
That being said, because of its extremely low testing rate, it’s weekly case count is therefore likely artificially low week to week, because many people don’t see out testing, in comparison to other nearby counties.
The rest of the region remains lodged in orange ratings. DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties have been rated orange every week since Aug. 18, with DeKalb County slipping to red for just one week on Sept. 8 before settling back into the recent orange norm.
In Noble County, positivity dropped but cases were up sharply compared to a week ago. Positivity dropped to 10.48% from 11.03% last week, but cases were up to 291 per 100,000 from 175 a week ago.
In DeKalb County, cases and positivity were up this week, with cases rising to 333 per 100,000 up from 230 a week ago, while positivity rose to 12.05% from 11.14%.
In Steuben County, cases were similar to a week ago at 346 per 100,000 compared to 358 a week back, but positivity rose to 9.64% from 8.86%.
None of those three counties are close to obtaining a yellow rating at this time. In order to get there, counties would need to have cases drop below 200 per 100,000 and positivity to fall under 10% to enter yellow again.
Northeast Indiana is a bastion of orange, making it one of the worse regions of the state. Of the 12-county 3rd Congressional District covering the northeast, only one — Wells County — holds a yellow rating while the others are all orange or worse in the case of LaGrange County.
Those ratings also correlate with the region’s generally poor vaccination rates, with 11 of 12 counties having fewer than half of their eligible population fully vaccinated. Allen County is the only one over the 50% mark, with suburban areas around Huntertown being highly vaccinated as compared to rural Allen County.
Indiana had been seeing steady improvement among its COVID-19 metrics since hitting a peak in mid-September from the surge driven by the highly infectious delta variant of the virus.
As of this week, however, that improvement has stalled and perhaps stopped, as cases and death numbers increased slightly compared to the week prior.
It’s unclear at this time whether the stall is temporary and improvement will resume soon, or whether the state is preparing to see another uptick in activity as colder weather returns. More time will need to elapse since the plateau started to determine which direction virus activity is heading this month.
The state is launching vaccination efforts for children ages 5-11, who are now approved to receive a smaller dose of Pfizer vaccines as compared to teens and adults. Indiana has also been distributing booster shots to high-risk Hoosiers who want one, with more than 18,000 boosters given statewide in recent weeks.
