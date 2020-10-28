INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana was growing much oranger last week, but with Halloween on Saturday, the the majority of state is now draped in the color in this week’s COVID-19 county metrics.
That orange rating means moderate to high spread of COVID-19 in communities, so while festive for the season it’s not a positive trend for Indiana.
Indiana’s overall COVID-19 ratings worsened for the fourth week in the row, with now more than half of the state’s 92 counties on the high-side of the ratings scale.
What’s also changed is that blue ratings, representing low community spread, have nearly been wiped out. Once with 58 of 92 counties in that good rating in mid-September, this week only three counties claimed that best score.
In the four-county area, LaGrange County stayed in the orange for the second consecutive while Noble County, which was right on the border between yellow and orange, jumped up into the orange category.
Steuben and DeKalb counties, however, improved back into the yellow after sitting in orange last week.
LaGrange County’s per-capita case rate has gone up since last week, rising to 141 cases per 100,000 residents, an increase from 118 per 100,000 last week. But the county saw improvement in its positivity rate, falling from 22.39% last week to 10.21% this week.
LaGrange County’s positivity swings wildly because the county does not do much testing in comparison to other counties. Therefore, each test that does occur has a much larger impact positive or negative on the county’s positivity rate compared to counties that test much more.
Noble County also ticked up into the orange, driven by a renewed spike in cases. The county was at 198 cases per 100,000 last week — just shy of a next point level that would have tossed the county into an orange rating — but has now surpassed that mark to sit at 261 cases per 100,000. Noble County, which tests the most out of any county in the four-county area, also saw an increase in its positivity rate, rising to 8.62% over the last week.
Steuben and DeKalb counties both saw improvement in this week’s ratings, dropping from orange down to yellow, which represents moderate spread of the virus.
Both counties benefited from drops in per-capita case rates and positivity rates compared to last week’s bigger numbers.
Both counties dropped under 200 cases per 100,000 this week, with Steuben at 190 and DeKalb at 174, while their positivity rates both fell from 11% last week to 7.76% in Steuben and 7.44% in DeKalb this week.
But statewide, more counties were heading in the wrong direction this week compared to last week.
The state had three counties in red for very high spread of COVID-19 — all three in southeast Indiana — and then had 50 counties in orange. That’s an increase from 36 orange rating last week, which in itself was an increase from 21 the week prior, which was an increase from eight counties the week prior to that.
The number of counties in yellow dropped to 36 and blue counties have nearly ceased to be, with just three left. The number of blue counties was 58 on Sept. 23, but has been in decline each subsequent week to 56, 39, 24 and eight before this week’s three.
The continuing degradation in the county metrics mirrors the continuing rise in cases across the state.
The average daily case count has about doubled in the last month, while testing has only increased about 20%.
Meanwhile hospitalizations have been on a steady incline to numbers not seen since the very beginning of the pandemic and the number of average daily deaths has about doubled, too.
State officials said last week that wider community spread has allowed COVID-19 to seep back into nursing homes, where the virus is once again ravaging a concentrated and vulnerable population.
The state had made great gains over the summer months in controlling infections in nursing homes, which helped significantly drive down the death rate in Indiana.
That progress has since been lost.
