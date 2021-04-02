The ongoing pandemic hasn’t put the halt on Easter activities around the area this weekend including drive-through events, bicycle giveaways, a walking trail and plenty of candy and other giveaway goodies for children of all ages to enjoy.
While it is not the typical lineup of events, this year’s offering is much more than what was available last year when Indiana and much of the U.S. was entering lockdown at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Events are taking place Saturday at the following places:
Angola
• YMCA of Steuben County, 500 E. Harcourt Road, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.,
The Angola Parks and Recreation Department and the YMCA of Steuben County will present a drive-through Easter event in the parking lot at the YMCA. Families will drive up, receive an activity bag for their child or children and can wave hello to the Easter Bunny. The event will run until 1p.m. or until all bags are gone. People must stay in their vehicles at all times.
• Pokagon State Park, 450 Lane 100 Lake James, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
An Easter Egg Trail will start at the Nature Center. Pick up instructions from the naturalists and follow trail one for three quarters of a mile, looking for six stations with a spring themed guessing game. At the end of the walk, submit answers to the nature center staff and children 12 and under will receive a treat bag, while supplies last. The trail can be walked any time between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., but supplies are limited for treats. Regular gate fees apply, but the walk itself is free.
Hamilton
• Hamilton Fish and Game Club, 110 W. Railroad St., 2-4 p.m.
Join in an Easter Egg Hunt, complete with candy and prizes for all ages. The Easter Bunny will be there to visit with all the children and brand new bicycles will be given away to one boy and one girl in each of the following age groups; 0-3 years, 4-6 years, 7-10 years and 11-15 years old.
Orland
• Orland Town Park, north of town on S.R. 327, 10:30 a.m.
There will be no Easter Egg Hunt this year, but the Easter Bunny will be visiting the town park and goodie bags will be handed out. Children are welcome to come see the bunny and get a goodie bag.
