INDIANAPOLIS — After three weeks at record-low levels, COVID-19 activity in Indiana is showing an increase to start July.
Overall new cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Indiana remain low, but they’re starting to tick up slightly compared to the record lows of June.
After posting a best-ever rating last week with 86 counties rated blue, the best rating representing low spread of the virus, this week saw an uptick in activity with the number of blue counties dropping to 74 out of 92.
Yellow counties, representing moderate spread of the virus, increased to 17 from six last week, with Steuben County included among those.
The state also had one county scored orange, representing high spread, the first time there’s been a county rated that high since June 2.
In Steuben County, case activity remains very low but the county saw a slip in its positivity rate, which popped over 5% leading to a bump up in its rating.
Per-capita case counts dropped to 17 per 100,000, down from 46 per 100,000 a week ago. But positivity rose to 6.28%, up from 2.87% last week.
A drop in cases but rise in positivity is likely an impact of greatly reduced testing, giving each positive case a larger share against the total number of people tested. The very low case count is a good sign, and even despite the yellow rating, the virus is not circulating much in the county at this time.
Steuben County had three consecutive weeks of blue ratings in June before losing its grip on the color this week. They were the first and only weeks Steuben County had achieved a low spread rating dating back to September 2020.
Elsewhere in the local area, the other three counties were all able to hang on to their blue ratings for another week.
In Noble County, cases were similar at 31 per 100,000 compared to 27 last week, while positivity was up slightly to 3.23% from 2.44% a week ago.
In DeKalb County, Cases have ticked up to 43 per 100,000 up from 32 per 100,000 a week ago, while positivity was also up a little at 3.62% from 3.39% last week.
And in LaGrange County, activity remains extremely low with 12 cases per 100,000 and positivity of 1.71%, both comparable to last week’s figures of 10 per 100,000 and 2.83%.
Most of this week’s yellow- and orange-rated counties are located in western Indiana and the southwest corner of the state, with the rest of Indiana remaining blue another week.
Currently, almost all new COVID-19 activity is being recorded among the state’s unvaccinated population — still representing slightly over half of all Hoosiers 12 and older — as breakthrough rates have so been fractional for people who have completed a vaccine regimen.
Less than 0.1% of fully vaccinated Hoosiers have contracted the virus after completing their doses and deaths among the fully vaccinated represent just 0.001%. Of the 41 people who have died after vaccination, 38 were older than 65, as older people are more likely to fail to mount an adequate immune response even with help from the vaccine.
Vaccination rates in the four-county area lag the state significantly. Steuben County is the closest, trailing by about five percentage points, but Noble County is more than 10 percentage points around the statewide average and LaGrange County, the least-vaccinated county in the state, has just 23% of people vaccinated.
