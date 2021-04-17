INDIANAPOLIS — One new COVID-19 was reported in DeKalb County over the last week as statewide virus activity has settled a bit after rising over the last several weeks.
Statewide cases rose a little bit, but positivity and hospitalizations have evened over over the past week.
Locally, DeKalb County reported one new COVID-19 death, the only in the four-county area this week.
The 84th death all-time occurred on April 13 and was a person in their 60s, according to demographic information from the state.
To date, DeKalb County has had one death among a patient in the 40s, two deaths among people in their 50s, nine deaths among people in their 60s, 23 deaths of patients in their 70s and 49 deaths at the 80-plus age group.
Looking at the state as a whole, after three consecutive weeks of rising COVID-19 numbers across Indiana, the numbers have settled this past week.
Cases were still up a bit, rising to 1,150 per day average. That's up from 1,081 per day average last week, but that's a smaller increase than the state was seeing week-to-week prior to now.
But other metrics have evened out, with positivity dropping a little to 3.9% over the last week, down from 4.23% a week ago. Hospitalizations have also stayed mostly steady, with 861 people in treatment for COVID-19 as of Saturday, about the same as the 870 a week ago.
Average daily deaths did tick up a little bit, rising from nine per day average slightly to 11 per day this past week.
After hitting record lows in early March, the state has been seeing slow upticks during the final weeks of March and into April.
The rises have coincided with the state reducing restrictions include pulling back on the mask mandate and dropping county-based restrictions triggered by a county's weekly color-coded rating from the state.
But vaccine distribution has continued, with about 28% of eligible Hoosiers 16 years and older have been fully vaccinated so far.
Hoosiers can sign up for vaccines at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
Despite statewide cases settling, local counties have seen slight upticks in case counts again.
For the week, Noble County reported 81 new cases, while DeKalb County had 66 cases, Steuben County reported 60 and LaGrange County added 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.