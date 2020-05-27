INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers got a taste of summer over Memorial Day weekend, but state officials are warning that people shouldn’t get complacent and forget about taking safety precautions.
Indiana has recently reported a string of days with low numbers of new COVID-19 cases statewide, but State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said that’s likely more attributable to a slowdown over Memorial Day weekend than it is to some major turn in coronavirus activity.
“Cases are still in the process of being reported. We should not get a false sense of security and assume these numbers will remain low,” Box said.
Likewise, Box said she was disturbed by images from around the state as well as nationally of people packing pools and beaches and flooding into restaurants over the holiday weekend, with people not wearing masks and not maintaining at least 6 feet of distance between one another.
Just because the weather is getting warm and because attractions and restaurants are reopening doesn’t mean that COVID-19 is gone and people can let their guard down.
“We do not want to see that number of cases spike because people got tired of these precautions,” Box said. “The threat from COVID-19 is still very real.”
While it may be inconvenient to wear a mask at the pool or going out to a restaurant, and while people want to get out and have fun as the weather warms, “these steps can save lives,” Box stressed.
Gov. Holcomb, in a response to another round of protests from people calling for the state reopen immediately, said his administration will continue to be guided by the data and maintain a slow, deliberate reopening.
“I continue to appeal to individuals’ commitment to the public good and their place in and role in it,” Holcomb said. “This is a silent spread and it can silently kill and we have to understand that folks can be asymptomatic and not know they’re passing it on, not intentionally.”
Box also gave an update that a second phase of the IUPUI Fairbanks School of Public Health statewide coronavirus study is getting underway this week.
Like the first round, the Fairbanks school will be randomly selecting thousands of Hoosiers to test for both active COVID-19 infections as well as COVID-19 antibodies in the blood to see if people may have had the virus without knowing it.
The results of the first round of testing in that study estimated that only about 2.8% of Hoosiers had been exposed to the virus at that time, with 45% of people being totally asymptomatic.
The first round suggested that most cases were linked to small household units and not wider spread from large gatherings or work places, likely in part because Indiana was under a stay-at-home order at the time of the first wave of testing.
“This study has already shown us that the majority cases of Indiana are due to close household contact and not community spread,” Box said.
A new phase of results will help inform state leaders as to weather COVID-19 is continuing to spread and how, and help inform future decisions about the reopening process.
Invites from the Indiana State Department of Health are going out via postcards and text messages and Box encouraged anyone who gets selected for the study to participate, as the greater number of tests will help give the most rounded picture of the virus in the state.
