INDIANAPOLIS — New week, same story on influenza.
In the 21st week of annual flu surveillance, statewide spread of flu virus remains “minimal,” according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Across Indiana, the state logged 309 new instances of “influenza-like illness” at monitoring sites, earning another rating of minimal. In total, the state has seen 10,734 total reports of influenza-like illness at surveillance locations.
Flu activity has been minimal in all but a few weeks when spread was graded at the next level up, “low.”
For the week ending Feb. 20, the state reported that flu accounted for 0.78% of complaints at outpatient facilities. That’s about the same as last week’s 0.82% figure and keeping with a trend of flu activity running below 1% for the past several weeks.
State health officials have noted that interventions being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as masking, social distancing and staying home when ill, are likely to have beneficial impacts in reducing the spread of influenza.
The state also notes that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may be affecting whether Hoosiers visit health care providers if they are sick or if they’re riding out illnesses at home without seeking treatment or professional opinion.
So far this year, flu reports have never topped 2%, a benchmark level for the state, and highly atypical, especially for the winter months. In the past four years, flu rates have run about 4-6% at this time of year.
If flu activity doesn’t spike in the coming week it likely never will this season. Flu typically is higher during late December, January and February. In some years, the state sees one last spike in late March, although that doesn’t occur every year.
After March, flu activity drops down to minimal levels again as the weather turns warmer.
The percentage of flu complaints at urgent care centers and emergency rooms was also low again this week at 0.56%, down from a week ago. That rate has been running at 1% or less since December and has been in a slow deflation so far in 2021.
At this time of year in previous years, the ER rate was running about 2.5% in minor years, but upward of 5% in the two more serious flu seasons of the recent past.
The state has logged four deaths attributed to flu this season.
The state has not identified any particular strains of flu through testing at the Indiana State Department of Health lab yet this year, although specimen testing numbers are lower than in previous years, as the state has been primarily focused on fighting COVID-19 this season.
Weekly flu surveillance reports from this year and previous years can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health website at in.gov/isdh/22104.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.