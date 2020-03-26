Consider this an Executive Order from the Office of Sara.
I hereby decree to all people who go potty: Do not flush anything but toilet paper down the loo.
Yes, even “flushable” wipes. Yes, even napkins, paper towels and tissues.
Now, like every other human on Earth, I am aware there is a shortage of toilet paper, but that does not mean you can toss whatever you please in the bowl.
With people self-quarantining and some hoarding toilet paper, others are left without, so they’re using whatever is at hand to get the job done.
This problem is hitting home right now, with Ligonier Wastewater Superintendent Kenny Sprague issuing a letter listing what not to flush down the toilet.
In his letter, Sprague also urges people to not flush menstrual products, bandages and diapers.
One can only imagine the horrors he and his employees have had to rip out of a home’s pipes and the price homeowners had to pay to get that taken care of.
There’s also no way flushing anything other than toilet paper will turn out fine for a homeowner. One plumbing service in Virginia, The Plumbing Dr., explicitly states on its website that clogging pipes from flushing wipes isn’t an if, but a when.
Sprague’s letter also points out that, really, the only person who loses when you flush non-TP is you.
“Flushing wipes (even those labeled ‘flushable’) and other non-toilet paper materials causes clogs, backups, equipment and pipe breakages, and in bad cases, can even force raw sewage back into peoples’ homes.”
If your waste coming back onto your bathroom floor doesn’t scare you out of flushing your wipes, then allow me to paint you a different picture.
When I was younger, my older brother would have his now ex-girlfriend over to our home pretty often. After they dated for a little while, we started noticing the toilet was clogging way more than before.
It got so bad that my dad tried snaking the toilet himself, to no avail. The clog was either under the house or in the pipes under the front yard.
We called someone out to the house who determined, yes, it was in the front yard.
My parents decided that they would pay to have the pipes dug up and replaced, since they were old and now damaged.
What did they find inside of them?
Feminine “flushable” wipes and tampons completely sealing off the water flow.
The job was awful, too, with my parents having to call out a company that had a mini excavator to dig out our mostly hard clay yard. It ran them about $4,000.
Now, if you have a cool $4,000 lying around that you’d love to see go to a gigantic hole in your front yard, be my guest. I won’t lie, it was pretty sick to see my yard getting dug up.
But I’m guessing you don’t. And I’m guessing you probably have a trash can next to your toilet anyway that is the perfect spot to put used wipes and tampons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.