INDIANAPOLIS — LaGrange and DeKalb counties both recorded new deaths from COVID-19.
LaGrange County logged its fifth death on Sunday and then its sixth as of Monday’s Indiana State Department of Health statewide COVID-19 report. DeKalb County had its fourth death reported as of Monday.
No information about any of the three people who died was immediately available as of Monday afternoon. DeKalb County generally does release some basic demographic information, while LaGrange County usually does not.
No new deaths were reported in Noble County, which holds at 27 overall, or Steuben County, which has remained at two deaths for several weeks.
LaGrange County has now recorded one death per day for four consecutive days amid a continuing surge in cases and hospitalizations in the county.
Cases have been surging in LaGrange County since Memorial Day and while no deaths had occurred immediately, the county is now beginning to see some fatalties amid the rapidly mounting case count.
After recording just 60 cases in the two-and-a-half months leading up to the holiday, LaGrange County has had 336 cases since in just under a month’s time.
Hospitalizations from LaGrange County have also remained relatively high, with approximately 18% of patients over the last two weeks being admitted. That rate is higher that any neighboring county and the total number of hospitalizations remains higher than even neighboring Elkhart County, which has more that five times the population and has seen an increase in cases about five times larger than LaGrange County.
New cases also continue rising. LaGrange County added 12 new cases on Sunday and 22 more on Monday to 396 all-time, while Noble County increased 11 cases on Sunday and then seven more or Monday to go to 374 all-time.
LaGrange County, once 125 cases behind Noble, surpassed its southern neighbor on Saturday to take over as most cases in the four-county area.
New case activity remains muted in the other two counties, with DeKalb County holding at 139 overall over the weekend and Steuben County adding one case each day to take its overall total to 110.
Statewide, new case and death activity remains low in comparison to historical numbers.
On Monday, the state added just 210 cases, the lowest since March 26.
With such a low number, however, that meant the four-county area’s 30 cases reported on Monday accounted for 14.3% of total statewide cases were attributable to the northeast corner.
