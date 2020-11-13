ANGOLA — A national fitness news website has ranked Angola one of the least fit cities in Indiana, a news release said.
Coincidentally, Angola was ranked 101 out of 127 cities on the list. Kendallville came in at 85th and Auburn was 113th.
Topping the list was the Indianapolis suburb of Carmel. The rankings were done by BarBend.com.
Contributing factors to fitness scores include exercise opportunities, access to healthy food, air pollution and drinking water quality.
With the pandemic restricting people’s exercise regimes due to social distancing regulations, many Americans have had to adapt their fitness goals and align them with at-home workouts.
Combined with the fact that many of us are comfort eating while in the midst of a global health crisis, this may have led some to gain the so-called, “quarantine 15” without even realizing it.
BarBend.com, a strength training resource and news outlet, compiled the comprehensive list of the fittest and least fit cities across Indiana, using data backed by studies based on a variety of factors. These were combined to create an overall fitness score out of 100 for each city on the list. Fitness factors in this study include exercise opportunities, access to healthy food, air pollution, drinking water violations, physical inactivity, obesity and smoking, among others. The Hoosier State's array of natural landscapes welcomes all to build their fitness routines outdoors. However, it was found that Angola emerged as one of the least fit cities in Indiana (in 101st position) with an overall fitness score of just 73.13.
Despite a relatively high rate of exercise opportunities, it appears residents here may not be making the most of them, the report said.
According to a national county health ranking model, “individuals who live closer to sidewalks, parks and gyms are more likely to exercise,” therefore access to exercise opportunities is crucial in maintaining a healthy population. Additionally, residents who live in neighborhoods with access to grocery stores that allow them to obtain healthy foods, such as fresh fruit and vegetables, are more likely to have healthier diets than those who do not have access to these kinds of supermarkets. The website urged residents to seek out ways of trying to stay more fit.
