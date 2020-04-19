FREMONT — When going out in public, everyone should be wearing some sort of homemade or cloth face mask, so says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, leaving medical masks and N-95 masks for medical professionals.
That thought is echoed by area health care providers and health departments as Northeast Indiana continues to battle the coronavirus.
“CDC recommends the wearing of cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission,” said the CDC website, cdc.gov.
Dr. Thomas Pechin, health officer for LaGrange County said his department’s recommendation is everyone should wear a mask if coming into contact with people who are not their quarantine partners.
“Masks prevent droplet expulsion by the user and also prevent people from touching their soiled fingers to their mouth,” he said. “Handwashing or gel use after removing the mask is very important.”
The only people the CDC does not recommend wear masks are children under age 2 or those that have trouble breathing, are unconscious, incapacitated or unable to otherwise remove the mask without help.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said that note is particularly important to recognize.
“If infants are having a hard time breathing, they are unable to take the mask off themselves and could suffocate,” said Gaff. “Whereas older infants or young toddlers are not likely to keep the mask on and will likely try to remove it, as well as touch their face more.”
Gaff recommends instead trying to limit exposure and avoid unnecessary public contact.
“Cover the infant carrier, not the infant, with a blanket which helps protect the baby but still gives them the ability to breathe comfortably,” he said. “Do not leave the blanket on the carrier in the car or at any time when the baby and carrier are not in direct view.”
Cloth face coverings should be washed regularly, and the CDC suggests that washing in a regular washing machine is fine to get them clean.
It is important that the mask cover the wearer’s nose and mouth. Those same parts, along with eyes, should not be touched when removing the mask.
Recent studies, said the CDC website, have shown that individuals can have coronavirus have no symptoms or have symptoms that haven’t yet developed, which still leaves the person contagious and potentially spreading the virus.
That is why, says cdc.gov, wearing cloth masks can be important in public.
Cloth masks can be made from household items and should be worn as an additional, voluntary public health measure.
For steps on how to make a cloth mask, visit cdc.gov.
