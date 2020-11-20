KENDALLVILLE — Getting tested for COVID-19 right now isn't so much the problem.
Getting those results back in a quick manner to allow you to know whether you're carrying coronavirus or whether you can safely return to work or school, well, that's another issue.
Anyone who has been in recently to get tested for COVID-19 has probably run into lengthening response times. Where earlier in the pandemic, results were usually returned within 48-72 hours, increased demand amid the ongoing surge has now extended return times out to four, five, six or even seven days in some cases.
"Due to increasing demand for COVID-19 testing, lab results may take up to 4-6 days," an email from testing provider OptumServe said after Friday morning test was administered.
That's creating major inconvenience for people as they're generally advised to stay home on quarantine until their results get returned, which can keep them away from school or the office for extended periods of time.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said the return time from labs has become the primary limiting factor in testing lately, compared to earlier in the pandemic when the availability of testing for people who wanted it was the bottleneck.
Between the free testing site at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville, testing through Parkview and other commercial sites around the region, people have options to get a test if they need one.
Increased demand, which may be exacerbated recently as some people are seeking tests ahead of Thanksgiving before deciding whether to travel or gather, may mean you can't get a test scheduled until the next day, or, in the case of the weekend, until Monday.
"The latest situation is that the testing availability continues to be available, however the response of the labs with regards to test results has become prolonged because of the overload on the system throughout, that is, throughout the country and the world people are being testing more aggressively because there is so much more disease in this surge," Gaff said.
Opening more testing sites might improve the time frame to get a test by a little bit, but wouldn't solve the core issue right now and would probably make it worse as the swabs get bottlenecked at the labs that need to process them.
Indiana as a whole is processing far more tests now than it was even a few weeks ago. The state as a whole averaged about 21,000 total tests per day in September and slightly more at 27,000 per day in October.
But since activity has been spiking throughout October and into this month, the average daily test number in Indiana has risen, too, to almost 43,000 tests per day.
Right now, that's more than the labs that process them are able to quickly turn around.
"The labs are not capable of managing the quantity of tests that are being sent to them," Gaff said. "So the CLC is experiencing five- to seven-day delay."
The delays can be especially frustrating for people who are only getting tested because they have been exposed to someone who was ill but otherwise have no symptoms and feel fine. People who are asymptomatic are still advised to stay home until results are returned because it's impossible to tell whether they're asymptomatic but carrying the virus or asymptomatic because they simply don't have it.
Health officials don't want those people out in public or at work even if they feel fine while test results are pending, because if they do turn out to have picked up COVID-19 even asymptomatically, they can still spread it.
Despite the delays, the amount of testing Noble County is conducting has been stronger than its neighbors and that is beneficial to the county in the long run.
Noble County was one of the only counties in northeast Indiana not to receive a red rating from the state this week and it held at that level only because positivity was below 15%.
Although Noble County has higher cases per-capita than any other county in the region except Elkhart County, the lower positivity rate shows that Noble's robust testing does catch more people who have the virus but also identifies more people who don't, Gaff said.
Noble County has gone from averaging about 125 tests per day on Oct. 1 to now nearly 450 per day recently. Case counts have shot up sharply, too, from an average of five per day to about 60 per day over the same span, but that ratio is actually far less than other counties.
Noble County tests about a much as the other three counties in the area combined.
LaGrange County has gone from testing just about 35 people per day at the start of October to about 100 per day now; DeKalb County has gone from 80 tests per day to about 250; and Steuben County has increased from 60 to about 150 tests per day.
Noble County's wider testing regimen has led to lower positivity than its neighbors because it is more broadly tested exposures, close contacts and asymptomatic patients and getting a more accurate picture than other counties that test less, Gaff said.
For counties that test less, it's likely that they are testing a higher proportion of people who are symptomatic and therefore are likely to find more people who have COVID-19.
Although that broader testing can be more inconvenient to families and workplaces in the short-term, long-term it is likely to have a positive effect by cutting of transmission of people of people who are more likely to be carrying the virus and thereby reduce overall transmission.
"We encourage people to do the testing, do the right thing and learn whether you're positive or negative early on," Gaff said. "Even though the numbers look horrible, we're still doing better than we might without that (testing)."
