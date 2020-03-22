Fewer people — at least nonviolent offenders — may be headed to county lock-ups.
The goal, say two area sheriffs, is to limit the exposure of potentially sick people contaminating and infecting existing jail populations with COVID-19.
Noble County Sheriff Max Weber on Saturday sent a letter to the police chiefs that have officers in Noble County, requesting “If an arrest is made for misdemeanors or Level 6 felonies, we request the officer long form the charges on the individual.”
When a suspect is long-formed, case information is forwarded to that jurisdiction’s prosecuting attorney’s office for consideration of charges. A long-formed suspect is not taken to the county jail.
If the prosecutor’s office finds probable cause that a crime may have been committed, he or she can obtain a warrant for that person’s future arrest.
Weber’s request does not pertain to major level felony crimes involving death, serious bodily injury and crimes involving weapons.
DeKalb County Sheriff Dave Cserep has instituted a similar policy in his county.
“We are asking each officer to evaluate further detention and use more discretion when making an arrest.” Cserep said. “If it is not necessary to bring them to jail to keep the public safe, we ask that they use a summons (long form).”
If a subject is brought into the jail, that person undergoes a health screening to determine whether that subject should be accepted or not.
“We are monitoring everyone who comes in,” Weber said.
In Noble County, new inmates are quarantined for 48 hours before being moved into the general jail population, Weber said.
Weber said the jail’s work release program is not accepting any new participants. In work release, offenders are allowed to go to their jobs during the day but return each evening for incarceration.
In DeKalb County, new inmates are held in isolation for five days before transferred to the general population.
“They do not go to general population until we feel they are safe,” Cserep said.
With more than 90 people already incarcerated at the DeKalb County Jail, for example, one infected inmate could lead to many more.
“My biggest concern is my inmate population,” Cserep said.
Concern for road officers
Sheriffs are also concerned with the health of their deputies, who often have no choice but to violate the new social distancing norms recommended by health officials.
Officers called to a scene may have to go hands-on with an unruly suspect, where that person has a fever or not.
“As it comes to care and concern for my deputies, it is of the utmost priority,” Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson said. “My deputies and their families are directly affected along with our community if even one deputy is to become ill or becomes not able to effectively perform their duties. We are making a number of internal and external changes to the way we provide our public service. A few examples are we have requested that the public if possible handle non priority calls by phone. We have a reminder posted that directs the public to websites that can provide services related to our office, this will in turn reduce officers one-on-one exposure to individuals that may or may not be healthy.”
“There is always a concern for our officers’ safety, on an everyday basis,” LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos said. “With the COVID-19 is an added concern in which we have to take added precautions. We are not only concerned for our officers but the community as well.”
Cserep has instituted a policy requiring his officers to all wear gloves when dealing with people at calls they respond to.
Cserep’s officers are also encouraged — whenever possible — to keep six feet of distance between themselves and the people they are talking to.
When officers return to their vehicles, the new protocol also calls for them to use hand sanitizer.
Cserep applauded his officers’ performance to date with the new requirements.
“They need to balance to safety of the community and their own safety,” Cserep said. “They’re doing the right things to protect not only the community but themselves. I’m greatly proud of them.”
“We have made several changes on how we conduct business in order better protect our officers and community,” Campos said. “If our deputies can take care of a call over the phone they will do so, if personal contact is needed they will keep a social distance as possible, they will continue with precautions involving hygiene, hand washing, sanitizer and they are equipped with certain personal protective equipment.
“Bottom line, we are still out there and will be there if needed, that’s what we do.”
