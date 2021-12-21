INDIANAPOLIS — In what may be the deadliest week of the pandemic yet for local area, the four-county region had 15 new deaths reported to the state in the past week — seven of whom were younger than 60 years old, according to state data.
Those local deaths were among the still-increasing number of patients dying from the virus, even as new cases and hospitalizations have started to level off as the state approaches the Christmas holiday.
Statewide, Indiana averaged 4,266 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the last week, which is down slightly from a daily average of 4,484 the week prior. It's the second week new cases have fallen a bit, down from 4,816 per day average two weeks ago.
After rising sharply from the beginning of November through early December, virus activity appears to have leveled off. Cases are still running very high — exceeded only by the November/December/January surge last winter — but have flattened more recently. While numbers have turned down in an appreciable way yet, Indiana has at least seen the weekly increases stop for now.
The leveling has not just been with new cases but also with hospitalizations, which sit at a total of 3,002 patients in care across the state. That's down from a local high of a count of 3,058 on Dec. 14, but like cases, hasn't started turning downward substantially and started to deflate yet.
One metric that is not decreasing right now is deaths, which rose to an average of 58 per day reported over the last week, up sharply from 47 per day average the week prior.
Deaths are a lagging indicator and usually don't start changing direction to follow cases or hospitalizations three or even four weeks after those other metrics begin shifting. The deaths that are occurring now are indicative of the rapid rise in cases and hospitalizations seen over the last month.
Among that rising statewide death count was a rising local death county, with the four counties in the northeast corner recording 15 total deaths over the past seven days.
Seven of those new deaths came from Noble County, which now sits at 133 deaths total since March 2020. The new deaths reported occurred on Dec. 2, 8, 14, two on Dec. 17 and one on Dec. 20. Those patients who died included one person aged 80 and older, two people in their 60s, two people in their 50s and two people in their 40s.
To date in Noble County, five deaths have been among a resident in their 40s, nine were people in their 50s, 20 people in their 60s, 32 people in their 70s and 67 at 80 or older.
DeKalb County was next in line with four new deaths, increasing to 118 overall. Those deaths occurred on Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 20 and included one person in their 40s, two people in their 50s and one person 80 or older.
To date, DeKalb County has had three deaths among patients in their 40s, nine deaths among people in their 50s, 14 deaths among people in their 60s, 29 deaths of patients in their 70s and 63 deaths at the 80-plus age group.
Steuben County logged three new deaths, with two occurring on Dec. 18 and one older death just updated having occurred back on Nov. 27. Those included two patients in their 70s and one at 80 years old and older.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, two have been people in their 30s, one has been a person in his or her 40s, six have been people in their 50s, 19 have been people in their 60s, 29 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 35 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
Lastly, LaGrange County had one new death, rising to 93 all time. That death occurred Dec. 15 and was a person in their 70s.
To date, LaGrange County has had one death among a person in their 40s, four deaths among people in their 50s, 14 deaths among people in their 60s, 28 among people in their 70s and 46 people who were 80 or older.
Although Indiana may be coming off another peak from this latest surge, virus activity is still running at its highest point except for last winter when cases hit an all-time average of about 6,900 per day, hospitalizations topped 3,400 and deaths rose as high as 104 per day.
Numbers are blunted somewhat compared to that, in part because just over half of Hoosiers are now vaccinated against COVID-19.
While the vaccines have not be 100% impervious to the virus, statistics over this year show that Hoosiers who have gotten the shots are much less likely to contract the virus — about 3-in-4 new cases have been among unvaccinated.
If they do suffer a breakthrough case, those vaccinated Hoosiers are then far less likely to be hospitalized at a rate of only about 2% as compared to 8% hospitalization rate for the unvaccinated.
Death rates among vaccinated people suffering a breakthrough are also better at about 1% as compared to 1.5% for the unvaccinated, and that's despite the state's unvaccinated cohort being, on average, much younger and therefore at lower baseline risk of death from the disease.
Even as the state has gone through another surge, vaccine rates have barely moved both locally and statewide. Indiana's seen its overall vaccination rate climb by only about three percentage points since mid-October, with a large chunk of that attributable to children age 5-11 who only became eligible for their shots for the first time this fall.
Indiana remains one of the nation's least-vaccinated states and northeast Indiana is one of the least-vaccinated regions inside the state.
DeKalb, Noble and Lagrange counties are all in bottom fifth in terms of vaccination rates, with LaGrange County dead last among the state's 92 counties, while Steuben County is better but also in the bottom half of counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.