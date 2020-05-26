ANGOLA — As of Tuesday, about 10% of Steuben County's registered voters had turned in mail-in ballots for the upcoming Tuesday, June 2 Primary Election, Steuben County Clerk Tangi Manahan said.
The more than 2,111 ballots that had been returned represent almost one quarter of the total turnout in the last presidential primary, 2016, when 42% of the voters cast a ballot in Steuben County. There have been 2,688 ballots requested and they must be returned to the clerk's office by noon, June 2.
The 2016 primary still had contested races for the presidential candidates for both political parties, and Indiana was considered the state that put then-candidate Donald Trump over the top to receive the Republican Party's nomination for president.
In this COVID-19 pandemic election, mail-in absentee voting was allowed without restriction so people would not have to risk being exposed at the polling place. Polling places have been reduced due to an expectation that fewer people will vote in person during the primary. Also, it has been difficult to line up poll workers because many are in a vulnerable class of people — those who are older.
Manahan said she's been able to get all of the polling places staffed. In addition, numerous precautions are being followed for live voting.
"If a voter wants a glove, we'll offer them a glove," Manahan said. Voters will sign in on an iPad, where the poll workers will be protected by plastic shields. Voting is also on an electronic screen.
Each device will be sanitized between voters. And all poll workers will be masked and gloved. Plenty of hand sanitizer will be available for voters.
Wearing of masks is not mandatory for voters but it is recommended. In the polling places, all machines will be placed 6-feet apart.
Meanwhile, live absentee voting is underway this week. It will continue through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.