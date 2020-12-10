INDIANAPOLIS — Four of DeKalb County’s five long-term care facilities are battling COVID-19 in their walls, reporting cases among residents and/or staff members.
Noble and LaGrange county nursing homes also had some minor activity, but numbers have increased by larger figures in DeKalb, which has been struggling in recent weeks to stamp out coronavirus in its nursing homes.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health’s long-term care dashboard, for the week ending Dec. 2, four DeKalb County facilities have reported new cases.
The biggest among those was Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, which reported eight additional resident cases and three resident deaths during the week, but also identified 22 new positive tests among facility staff.
Since early November, Betz has had 49 resident cases, 12 deaths and 32 total cases among staff members.
Betz wasn’t the only facility to record new resident deaths during the reporting week, with Auburn Village in Auburn also logging three new resident cases and two resident deaths.
Elsewhere in the county, Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett had at least five new cases among residents and four new staff cases, while The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler had four new cases among residents.
DeKalb County has seen large-scale outbreaks recently, which has been one of the main drivers in the quickly rising death count in that county. DeKalb County has recorded 27 deaths in total since Oct. 22.
Exactly how many of those deaths have come from nursing homes is unclear — the state dashboard is suppressing death data for the three nursing homes that have had deaths despite all three having more than five deaths all time.
In total, Betz Nursing Home, Auburn Village and the Laurels of DeKalb have reported 29 total deaths — 74% of all deaths in DeKalb County to date. Some of those deaths occurred over the summer as The Laurels battled a major outbreak in late August into September.
Elsewhere in the four-county area, Miller’s Merry Manor in LaGrange County reported three new resident cases and also three resident deaths from COVID-19 in the reporting week.
After DeKalb County, LaGrange County has also recently seen a spike in deaths, recording 24 since Halloween.
Unlike DeKalb County, however, most of those deaths are occurring among patients outside nursing facilities. Miller’s Merry Manor is one of two nursing homes in LaGrange County and the only one in the county that’s reported resident deaths, with nine. That represents 23% of the county’s total deaths, so 3-in-4 patients who are dying of COVID-19 in LaGrange County aren’t nursing home residents.
In Noble County, Hickory Creek nursing home in Kendallville had one new resident case and one staff case, while Orchard Pointe and Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville and Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla all reported staff cases, but no new resident cases.
Steuben County, which has only two long-term care facilities, did not show any new case or death activity in this week’s report.
